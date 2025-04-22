Role and establishment of crucial PTI for Pakistan: Imran Khan





Islamabad: The founder and former Prime Minister of Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI) and former Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the establishment and the PTI were essential for the country and its people.

This was revealed by lawyer Faisal Chaudhry while he spoke to the media after meeting Imran Khan in Adiala prison. He said that a list of 6 lawyers had been submitted, but that Naeem Haider Panjotha and Usman Gul were allowed to meet Imran Khan.

I came out and asked Panjotha to be called, he added. He confirmed that Imran Khan was fine, but the former Prime Minister was informed that his sisters were not allowed to meet him.

Faisal Chaudhry said that party leaders and lawyers were also prevented from meeting Imran Khan. Only two names in the list were allowed to enter, while the others were arrested, he added.

During the meeting, Imran Khan expressed his concerns concerning the situation occurring after the 26th constitutional amendment. He said that the Legal Committee and the Party leadership would write a letter to the chief judge concerning these questions, he added that cases are not decided before the court and that his wife Bushra Bibi is mistreated.

Faisal Chaudhry said that Usman Gul and Faisal Malik had discussed legal issues with Imran Khan, political developments were also shared with him.

He asked why the Imran Khans family was denied the constitutional right to meet him, he said that we had met nine lawyers at a previous time.

Imran Khan reiterated that PTI is a federal party which has the capacity to unite Pakistan, PTI and the establishment are necessary for national unity.

He also discussed the refusal of meetings with political colleagues and mentioned a telephone call he had with his children three weeks ago. Usman Gul told him that the petition for outrage would be heard on April 28.

Regarding the Mines and Minerals Bill, Imran Khan said that he had become controversial and demanded that the KP -chief and the top of the management informed him. He stressed that public confidence was essential to avoid future complications.

Speaking of Afghanistan, Imran Khan said that he had spent three years about the issue and had previously informed that terrorism could only be treated by discussing with Afghanistan and including them in the process.

He criticized the current government for wasting time, which led to the loss of precious lives, including soldiers, and said that such important factors were ignored. So far, there is no foreign direct investment, he noted.

Imran Khan said that development in Pakistan is not possible without currencies, investments will only come when the rule of law is ensured. He expressed his regret that the country was transformed into a banana republic to crush the PTI and each institution, whether the judiciary, the FIA ​​or the police, was destroyed.

