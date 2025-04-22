



Support for the Republican Party has decreased under President Donald Trump, a new survey of voting intentions of the voters' congress.

Why it matters

Negative polls are the first indicators of the evolution of public opinion on Trump and his policies. A sustained reaction of his first actions as president – which included the implementation of prices and the imposition of a range of decrees – could persuade him to change course or lose support from the electorate.

Supporting public support is also important for the Republicans in the Congress, who have a close majority in the House of Representatives. A loss of seven seats in the mid-term elections of 2026 could cost them control of the lower room.

President Donald Trump in the White House oval office in Washington, DC, on April 17. President Donald Trump in the White House oval office in Washington, DC, on April 17. AP photo / Alex Brandon that knowing

A survey of April 16 with 1,000 voters registered by RMG Research, a public opinion research company founded by the conservative sounder Scott Rasmussen, for Napolitan News Service revealed that if an election for the Congress was held today, 48% would vote for the Democrat over their vote, while 44% would vote for the Republican.

During the inclusion of those who would look democratic or republicans, the Democratic track increased to 50%, while republican support increased to 45%.

This has marked a seven points swing since February, according to the probers. Before Trump was inaugurated on January 20, the Republicans had a seven -point lead by 51% to the 44% of Democrats.

The margin of error for the survey was more or less 3.1 percentage points.

The survey follows an April Survey of Napolitan's New Services which suggested more decorations on inflation of 42% of respondents that the Republicans trusted Democrats that the Republicans on the same question.

A survey of April 13 revealed that for the first time since May 2021, the GOP was considered less reliable than the Democrats with the finances of the country.

According to a CNBC survey of 1,000 Americans, 43% approved the management of the economy by Trump, while 55% disapproved – the first time that a CNBC survey has shown the president a net negative on the economy.

What people say

William F. Hall, Auxiliary Professor of Political and Business Science at Webster University in St. Louis, Missouri, previously declared to Newsweek: “He is increasingly notice that the extremely negative note felt by a republican directed administration, it seems that, except very improbable unforeseen circumstances, the mid-term elections will bring a major change in the Maison des With a victory over the victory for the democracy of the candidates.

What happens next

Public opinion concerning policy should continue to fluctuate in the prior period of mid-term elections in November 2026.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/republican-support-collapses-under-donald-trump-2062367 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos