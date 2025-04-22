Trumps Tariff War authorizes Europe Free Traders – Politico





Trumps' policy will lead everyone to agree to develop trade relations with the rest of the world and, therefore, will also increase the number of free trade agreements, said Jean-Luc Demarty, who led the Committee Commercial Service during the first Trump administration.

Overall, EU countries like France, Belgium or Austria, which have once dragged their feet by opening their sensitive markets, begin to see the agreements as a geopolitical necessity, not only an economic bonus.

An example is France, whose whole political class had rejected the EU-mercosur trade agreement as politically and economically toxic, but which quietly softened its position in the light of the Trumps trade offensive.

It is not logical to remain obsessed with Mercosur, who was negotiated overall, said Marie-Pierre Vedrenne, a liberal member of the European Parliament who is from the same modern party as the French Prime Minister Bayrou.

We have to change our state of mind, otherwise we will miss the progress of the world, she added.

The transatlantic commercial relationship is the largest Europe, with a bidirectional trade totaling 1.6 Billion. The United Kingdom, China and Switzerland come next. Although the EU and China have explored the opportunity to reset their links in the light of Trumps prices, a trade agreement is not in the cards and it led the EU to launch its net more widely.

