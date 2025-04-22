Politics
Prime Minister Modi condemns the terrorist attack to J&K, known as “the evil agenda will never succeed”
New Delhi:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the terrorist attack on civilians in the Pahalgam of Jammu -et -Cachemire and promised to bring the terrorists – who opened fire on tourists taking advantage of the sun and the greenery of the Baisaran valley – in court. “Those behind this odious act will not be spared … Their evil agenda will never succeed,” said Modi in a brief declaration on X.
The Prime Minister has also presented his condolences to the family and their relatives of the only person whose death has been confirmed so far. Any possible assistance will be provided, he said.
“Our determination to fight terrorism is unshakable and it will become even stronger.”
Shortly before his X Post, the Prime Minister – during a state visit to Saudi Arabia – spoke with the Minister of the Interior of the Union, Amit Shah, and ordered him to visit the attack site to examine the situation.
I firmly condemn the terrorist attack on Pahalgam, Jammu and Cashmire. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the wounded recovered as soon as possible. Any possible assistance is provided to people affected.
Those behind this odious act will be brought
Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 22, 2025
Mr. Shah then held a special meeting at his home in Delhi, which was assisted, via video links, by the chief minister of J&K, Omar Abdullah, the Lieutenant-Governor of J&K, Manoj Sinha, and senior Police officials of J&K and the central reserve police, a paramilitary security agency.
The Minister of the Interior said that he had been “anxious” by the attack.
“The people involved in this act of vile terror will not be spared, and we will come back to the authors of the most difficult consequences,” he said. “I will leave shortly for Srinagar to draw an urgent security revision meeting with all the agencies.”
Last month, speaking in Parliament, Mr. Shah reiterated the Zero tolerance policy of the Modi government towards terrorism and castigated previous dispensations to be “gentle on terrorism”.
'It was just a snack …'
After the attack, painful visuals emerged on social networks showing that several women arguing to get help. “We had a snack when a person came and shot my husband,” said one other, with blood splashed on his face, watching the man recording the video.
Another woman, standing next to a seriously injured man, pleaded: “Please save my husband. For the love of God, save him”. The sorrow continues while another cry for help has been heard: “Please … Please help.”
'An abomination … animals'
Meanwhile, the Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh joined the Prime Minister and the Minister of the Interior to condemn the attack. He too declared himself “anxious”. “This vile attack on innocent civilians is an act of cowardice and very reprehensible …”, he said on X.
The chief minister of J&K, Abdullah – who led his national conference to a great victory in last year's elections, the first survey of the Assembly after the deletion of the special status by the Center (that is to say under article 370) in 2019 – was more energetic in his conviction, calling him “an abomination”.
“The authors of this attack are animals, inhuman and unworthy of contempt. No word of conviction is enough. I send my sympathies to the families of the deceased,” he said.
The Congress requests an action
Rahul Gandhi deplored the “cowardly” terrorist attack and demanded that the center take responsibility instead of making “hollow affirmations” on the restoration of normality by ridding the old state of terrorism.
Gandhi said reports on the attack on tourists were extremely heartbreaking.
“… Instead of making hollow complaints on the normal situation at J&K, the government should now take responsibility and take concrete measures, so that such barbaric incidents do not occur in the future, and innocent Indians do not lose their life like this,” he said.
Renewal of attacks on civilians?
Today's horrible attack was reported as a possible return to the wave of civilian murders that rocked J&K last year. One of the deadliest of these attacks was in October, when six construction workers and a doctor were killed after terrorists opened fire in a labor camp in the Ganderbal district.
The previous week, the body of a bihar worker was found in the Shopian district.
The attacks prompted to deploy a new safety matrix to counter the targeting of civilians. The new network, according to the government, will guarantee an essential “surprise” element to any op opposite to the counter-terroriss.
In November, the government said I had a decrease of more than 70% of terrorism -related activities in the past five years, but civil murders remain a major concern.
