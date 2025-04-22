Jokowi will report 4 people related to the accusation of false diploma





Jakarta, kompas.com – 7th Indonesian president Joko Widodo (Jokowi) will report four people related to false diploma accusations. “Until now, although there may be about four people that we have completed all the documents and evidence in support, which we also believe, what we think that there are allegations of criminal acts,” said Jokowi's lawyer, Yakup HasibuanMet in the Menteng region, Central Jakarta, Tuesday (04/22/2025). Read also: The controversy of the Jokowi diploma will prove authenticity in court until Despite this, Yakup stressed that this information is still temporary and will develop in the next step. It was also reluctant to mention whether the four people to report were public figures or ordinary citizens. “Perhaps later, we will transmit to the next occasion, but our preparations can be directed almost finished, just waiting for orders for Mr. Jokowi,” he said. On this occasion, Yakup admitted that there was no Jokowi order for reports. “Always discussed. Always discussed,” said Yakup. Read also: Jokowi meets 3 former minister at the attitude concerning the false diplomas in Jakarta Previously, the question of the fake diploma 7th Joko Widodo recently reappeared on social networks. The last one, a former speaker from the University of Mataram, Rismon Hasiholan Sianipar doubted authenticity Jokowi diploma As a graduate of Gadjah Mada University (UGM). This doubt is back to social media. The rumors of this false diploma are known to develop and have been presented in recent years. Noted, three proceedings were brought and still won by Jokowi. Guess Jokowi's false diploma What has developed recently happened because the former professor increased the fonts in the ratification sheet and thesis coverage. The ratification sheet and thesis coverage used the new Roman police force which, according to him, did not yet exist in the 1980s in the 1990s. This then triggers public debate, some believe and some are the opposite.

