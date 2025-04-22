The PM Shehbaz landed in Turkiye for a two -day visit aimed at strengthening bilateral links – Pakistan





Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif landed Turkiye on Tuesday for a two -day visit to the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the two parties seeking to strengthen bilateral ties. Pakistan and Turkiye enjoy solid bilateral links based on shared history, culture and religion, with close cooperation for defense, trade and diplomacy. They support each other on questions such as cashmere and Cyprus, strengthening their strategic partnership. In a job On X today, the Prime Minister said he had just landed in Ankara and was eager to meet the Turkish president. Pakistan and Trkiye share a unique and historical bond, deeply engraved in the heart of our people, said Prime Minister Shehbaz. Units by confidence and shared values, we carry a common vision for peace, progress and prosperity a partnership that has resisted the test of time and continues to strengthen every passing day, he added. During his visit, the Prime Minister will hold many discussions with his Turkish counterpart on bilateral relations while exchanging opinions on recent developments in the region and beyond, the Pakistan Associated Press (APP) reported earlier. He declared that the Prime Minister was accompanied by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ishaq Dar, the Minister of Information and Radiation Attaullah Tarar and the special assistant of the Prime Minister of Foreign Affairs Syed Tariq Fatemi. The report added that the meeting represented a continuation of a robust dialogue and underlined the common commitment to raise the partnership between Pakistan and Turkiye more. The two countries have also institutionalized the leadership level mechanism in the form of a high -level strategic cooperation council (HLSCC) for cooperation and coordination on various questions of mutual interest. The seventh HLSCC session was held in Islamabad on February 12 and 13 of this year. President Erdogan and Prime Minister Shehbaz had co -chaired the session. Turkiye and Pakistan had agreed to expand the scope of their trade in goods agreement, marking an important step towards obtaining a bilateral commercial objective of $ 5 billion and laid the foundations for Turkish companies to develop a special economic zone in Pakistan during the session. Created in 2009, HLSCC is the highest decision -making forum between the two countries, guiding bilateral relations through joint committees covering trade, investment, defense, energy, agriculture, health and education. The next meeting represents a continuation of this robust dialogue and underlines the common commitment to raise more the multifaceted partnership between Pakistan and Turkiye, said the application. Earlier in February, President Asif Ali Zardari also met his Turkish counterpart, Erdogan, before the latter visited Pakistan later in the month. The meeting took place during a brief stopover at Istanbul airport, while the president was on the way to Portugal, where the two countries agreed to stimulate cooperation against terrorism at a separate meeting in Islamabad.

