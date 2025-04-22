Indian Prime Minister Modi Aites in Jeddah during an official two -day visit





Jeddah: At the heart of Alula, a Saudi community platform, Motnfs, organizes an event on the Earth Day on April 22 at the emblematic Rainbow Rock, also known as Arch Rock. The theme of 2025, our power, our planet, highlights the vital role of renewable energy sources such as solar energy and wind in the creation of a clearer and green future. Alula's experience is designed to deepen links with nature, promote social ties and promote awareness of the environment in a fun and engaging framework. FAST DO The theme of the day of the Earth 2025, our power, our planet, highlights the vital role of renewable energy sources in the creation of a clearer and green future. Bilal Fahad, founder and designer of experience at Motnfs, said: We decided to align the initiative on the theme of the day 2025 of the Earth through an experience that practically encourages teamwork despite the diversity of participants in a way that increases the consciousness of the environment, creating an environment that encourages the adoption of the thesis of the Eco-Frive Earth. Rainbow Rock reaches its name with its distinctive form. It looks like an arch or a rainbow flanked by two cloud-shaped formations. The surrealist beauty of sites, associated with minimal light pollution of the chalk, makes it a primordial destination for campsite and stifling under the crystalline sky. Arch Rock was chosen because it is an important benchmark in Alula, and its framework aligns perfectly on the theme of the day of the earth and the nature of the experience, added Fahad. The day of the earth, marked worldwide on April 22 since 1970, unites more than a billion people in 193 countries to advance environmental protection. Initiatives such as tree planting and sustainability workshops highlight collective efforts to combat climate change, preserve biodiversity and reduce waste. The heart of the Earth Day event in Alula is a community cleaning designed to raise awareness among environmental care and promote a shared sense of responsibility to preserve natural spaces. The success is measured by the cleansed area and the level of engagement of the participants during the activity, said Salman al-Kanani, co-founder and social media manager at Motnfs. Motnfs encourages environmental consciousness not only during Earth Day, but also throughout its activities. We design experiences in an innovative way which inculcates a feeling of environmental responsibility among the participants. This is what characterizes our experiences to redefine the connection of peoples with nature and to move away from the pressures of modern life, said Batool al-Humaidi, co-founder and public relations manager. The event of the Earth Day includes a treasure hunt, mixing pleasure in environmental education. The experience is centered on a treasure hunt, where the real treasure is the land on which we live and the participants themselves stressing that with good practices, they are real treasures of our treasure, added al-Humaidi. Another key moment of the day will be Stargazing, which, according to Fahad, is a powerful way to connect with the environment. The guide of astronomy leads participants through a trip to the night sky, sharing stories and facts that arouse fear and consciousness. By looking up, we recalled our place in the universe and the importance of protecting our planet, to attach to the land from the message of care and responsibilities, said Fahad. Motnfs operates in Riyadh, Jeddah and Alula, with plans to extend to more destinations inside and beyond the kingdom.

