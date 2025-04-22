Imran Khan invokes cm gandapur on mines and minerals concerns





The founder of Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, summoned Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the chief minister Ali Amin Gandapur for a meeting while he expressed reserves on the bill on mines and minerals.

The founder of the PTI, currently incarcerated in Adiala prison, would also have communicated his concerns to party members on Tuesday at a meeting with lawyers.

Sources have revealed that at the meeting, Imran Khan expressed strong anger at the recent statements by Sher Afzal Marwat. Imran Khan ordered the PTI Waqas Akram information secretary to issue a frank response to the allegations made by Marwat. Imran said: “Sher Afzal Marwat was planted in the PTI.”

In addition to his frustration with Marwat, Khan expressed his concerns concerning the Mines and Minerals Bill, which had raised significant controversy.

The founder of the PTI summoned Ali Amin Gandapur, asking him to clarify the implications of the bill.

He also sent a severe message to the president of the PTI Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, criticizing his position of excuse on recent questions.

In addition, Imran Khan has published directives for the day of the PTI Foundation, scheduled for April 25 and encouraged leadership to resolve internal differences.

Khan also asked the secretary general of PTI Salman Akram Raja to write to the chief judge of Pakistan concerning the unlike the law.

“It is not appropriate for Maulana Fazlur Rehman of Jamiat Ulema-E-Islam to oppose each contact,” said Khan. “We want to take everyone in the interest of the country and the people.”

The former Prime Minister also stressed that the government had delayed talks with Afghanistan for too long.

These political questions were discussed at the meeting, which also included a briefing by Usman Gul and Faisal Malik on legal issues.

After the meeting, lawyer Faid Farid Chaudhry spoke with the media, revealing that a list of six lawyers had been provided to the founder of the PTI.

However, only two, Naeem Haider Panjhuta and Usman Gul, managed to meet him, because the others were arrested by the prison authorities. “Imran Khan's health is good,” said Faid Farid Chaudhry, adding that Khan was upset that his sisters were not allowed to visit him.

“The Legal Committee and the Party leadership will write a letter to the chief judge,” he said, referring to the current legal challenges facing the founder of the PTI. “Our business is not heard in court, and Bushra Bibi is mistreated.”

Faidal Farid Chaudhry confirmed that political issues had been discussed at the meeting, the founder of the PTI stressing that the country and the people need the PTI and the establishment.

He also mentioned that the founder of the PTI had spoken of restrictions on meetings with political colleagues and family members.

Salman Akram Raja, speaking at the Gorakhpur checkpoint, criticized the continuous restrictions at meetings. “What will they achieve by this childish coercion?” He said.

“We have not been authorized to meet for three weeks, and the Constitution, the law and the court are all on one side.”

Raja also added that it was crucial to question discriminatory practices concerning access to meetings.

Meanwhile, the sisters and cousins ​​of the PTI founder left Adiala prison without meeting him, despite more than two hours.

Noreen Niazi, Khan's sister, explained that the prison administration assured them that they would be authorized to meet, to inform them later that the meeting time had expired.

Qasim Khan, another parent, said that they had been informed of twice that the meeting would occur, but then refused access when the moment took place.

.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.samaa.tv/2087332174-imran-khan-summons-cm-gandapur-over-mines-and-minerals-bill-concerns The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos