PBNU provides that the two -year calendar to start mining operations





Tempo.co,, Jakarta – Yahya Cholil Staquf, President of the Central Council of Nahdlatul Ulama or PBNU, explained that the organization plans to need at least two years before being able to start mining operations, despite having received a government permit. PBNU is currently looking for investors to finance the mining area and meets various technical requirements, such as taxation and derivative environmental permits. “It takes at least two years to start mining,” Yahya told Pbnu Building in the center of Jakarta on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. He noted that this estimated period had been provided by the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM), which guided PBNU in the management of a coal mine in East Kalimantan. According to Yahya, PBNU also refrained from establishing a specific deadline to solve exceptional technical problems. Having received the government's management permit, PBNU intends to respect all government directives, in particular concerning the preparation and planning of operating activities. “There is no goal for the completion of all requirements. We only follow the directives provided by the government,” he said. The PBNU confirmed that it had received a permit to manage the mining zone, granted to religious organizations by the government in June of the previous year. Alongside PBNU, other religious organizations that have received similar permits include Persis and PP Muhammadiyah. Yahya explained that the organization has accepted the permit per necessity and also with the intention of helping the government, in particular to advance the economic position of the organization. “PBNU's position would not be favorable if it were to reject the programs provided by the government,” he said. PBNU also created a state company, PT Berkah Usaha Muamalat Nusantara (Bumn). This company, owned by a cooperative, will manage the concession area of ​​the old PT Kaltim Prima coal. The plan aimed at granting extraction permits to community organizations and religious organizations, including PBNU, was initially announced by former president Joko Widodo at the Nu Congress in December 2021. At that time, Jokowi undertook to distribute mining activity permits, covering coal, nickel or copper exploitation to the Nahdliyin community. This promise was made by Jokowi by the revision of government regulations (PP) number 96 of 2021 concerning the implementation of mineral and coal commercial activities, which was modified to become PP number 25 of 2024 on May 30, 2024. The latter PP stipulates that mass organizations and religious organizations are eligible for the special commercial license opportunity (WIUPK). Choice of the publisher: Prolonged mining rights in the prabowo era: SMEs, cooperatives have access Click here To get the latest tempo news updates on Google News

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.tempo.co/read/1999565/pbnu-anticipates-two-year-timeline-to-commence-mining-operations The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos