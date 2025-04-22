It is not in the regular style manual of the official Chinese news agency, Xinhua, to evoke a bright blue sky, coconut palms that swing and the gentle rustling of sea breezes in a report on international trade.

All this appeared in his dispatch from the southern island of Chinas last week, marking a change of tone compared to Austere agency.

Not a word of suspicion or hostility has spoiled the report on one of the largest fairs in the country, the fifth China International Consumer Products Expo.

Word imports are not included in the title of events. But alongside the national champions of Chinas, it is a showcase of foreign consumer goods intended for the internal market.

So, Xinhuas' mission for the day was to show the opening and heat that the People's Republic feels for its partners in the prices.

The Hainan capital Congress Center, the capital of Hainan, burst with energy while the crowds crossed rooms bordered by dazzling demonstrations of vehicles, cosmetics and household items from all over Europe, said La Dépêche.

The fair attracted a record of 1,767 companies and 4,209 general public brands in 71 countries, officials said.

Xinhua has highlighted a French national pavilion starring legends like Loreal, a cover of Italian brands such as Ducati Motorcycles, and more than 50 brands in the United Kingdom, which was the country of honor guest of 2025.

There was, seemed, no space to mention the American exhibitors, who included longtime players from China such as Este Lauder, the multinational giant.

Instead, readers were entitled to optimistic discussions from the local British Chamber of Commerce and a quote from a Slovak sales director who has amazed to have landed in a tropical paradise.

A charming Chinese offensive is in full swing and its purpose of Europe. The real objective is to divide the United States of others, taking advantage of the trade policies of Trump administrations. It will take a sophisticated and skillful response.

Initially, the Chinese overestimated what should have spoken to them with a winning hand. They quickly won the phone in Europe when it appeared that Trump's last rates would hit everyone.

THE call Between Prime Minister Li Qiang and the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, April 7, produced two readings. The Chinese version quoted Li saying that American move was an act typical of unilateralism, protectionism and economic intimidation.

The Chinese Prime Minister spoke of a January call Between his chief, Xi Jinping, and the president of the European Council, Antnio Costa, when the Chinese chief spoke of strengthening political confidence and called for the early convocation of high -level dialogue before a summit in July to mark 50 yearsth anniversary of diplomatic relations.

There was satisfaction in Beijing, who felt an opportunity to form a united front. Von der Leyen, however, is made of more severe stuff. Reading the EU on the appeal said that she had told Li that China and the EU were responsible for supporting a solid reformed, free, fair and based on playground.

She went directly to the heart of the question between Beijing and Brussels, mentioning overcapacity, a word absent from the vocabulary of Chinese ministers. The EU, among other commercial groups, fears that Chinese exports would be prohibited from the United States on alternative markets, the PM and trigger wars.

This has not yet happened because President Trump has evolved so quickly, but companies are frantically working to change the supply chains and the markets.

Von der Leyen said that China had had an essential role in the treatment of what it called a possible embezzlement of trade caused by prices, especially in the sectors already affected by global overcapacity.

The two talked about the creation of a mechanism to follow these changes in commercial models and ensure that the developments are duly treated. Little in Brussels can have illusions on the efficiency of any bureaucratic talk-fest.

The reality that quickly returned after Trump suspended its highest rate rates for everyone except China is that the EU faces serious challenges in its business with the People's Republic.

This is why Von Der Leyen said it was urgent to find structural solutions to rebalance the bilateral relationship and, despite the subtropical vibrations of the feeling of the Hainan fair, why she wanted better Chinese market for companies, products and services.

If Prime Minister Li may not expect this ear, the president of the EU then turned to the role of China in the support of the Russian war against Ukraine. She has guestly invited China to intensify her efforts to contribute significantly to the peace process, the efforts that both parties are experiencing are currently zero.

The Chinese state media have done its best to capitalize at the time of the division between Europe and the United States. An eminent academic said to Global Times, a stable publication controlled by the Peoples every day, That the United States has not only demanded more military spending from Europe, but punished it with prices, placing it in a passive and pressure position.

The academic, Wang Yiwei, of Renmin University of Beijing, said that no matter how Europe is trying to appease Washington, the United States seems to become more and more aggressive in its requirements.

Europe, however, has shown a certain quantity of steel, which will unsubscribe from Beijing who think that the Trump administration gave them an easy victory. Now it is up to the EU to manage a complex and changing situation with clever diplomacy. It didn't take a bad start.

Michael Sheridans Biography of XI Jinping, The Red Emperor, is published by TIPS books, which are part of the Hachette group. He is the author of The door of China: a new story of the People's Republic and Hong Kong (2021) and was a diplomatic editor of the independent correspondent, in flatstorm and later corresponding to Paris du Sunday Times.

Europes Edge is the online CEPAS newspaper covering critical subjects on the foreign policy file through Europe and North America. All the opinions expressed on Europes Edge are those of the author alone and may not represent those of the institutions they represent or the Center for European Policy Analysis. CEPA maintains a strict intellectual independence policy in all its projects and publications.

