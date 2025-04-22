Imran Khan to make the return of Bollywood with the film Netflix? The rumor co-actor Bhumi Pednekar breaks the silence





Reports on the return of Imran Khan to Bollywood surface many times. More recently, it has been reported that Jaane's actor you yaane na will return with a Netflix film. According to some publications, Bhumi Pednekar was roped to appear in front of him. During a recent event, the actress put the record straight on speculation.

Bhumi Pednekar attended the launch of the trailer for his film, The Royals, on April 22 in Mumbai. During the event, the actress was asked about her role in Imran Khan's return film. Without accepting or denying reports directly, she said: “I never talk about anything before her officially announced.” Bhumi's cryptic response raised the anticipation of Internet users for the film.

Imran Khan was last seen in the Hindi Katti film beaten alongside Kangana Ranaut. Since then, the Break Ke Baad actor has moved away from the roles on the camera. However, in the latest interviews, he said he was trying to return to the films. He also confirmed that he was in talks with some filmmakers and will soon be seen in a film.

According to Peepingmoon, the actor of Katti Batti selected a comedy drama for his return film. The film would be a direct release. However, the reports were not confirmed by the actor or his team. According to reports, the film should end in July and will broadcast in early 2026. Interesting, the name of the film is Adhure Hum Adhure Tum, which is the title of an Imran Khan and Deepika Padukone Starrer Break Ke Baad song.

