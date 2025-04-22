Pahalgam Terror Attack: PM Modi, to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, talks to Amit Shah, asks him to visit the site





Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly condemned the terrorist attack in the Pahalgam of Jammu-et-Cachemire, who killed a person and injured twelve others. He said the authors would be brought to justice and would not be spared. In a tweet, the Prime Minister, who is in Djeddah during a two -day visit, condolences to the victim's family and prayed for the rapid recovery of the wounded. “I firmly condemn the terrorist attack on Pahalgam, Jammu-Cachemire. Condolences to those who lost their relatives. I pray that the wounded are recovered as soon as possible. Any possible aid is provided to affected people,” he said. “The people behind this odious act will be brought to justice … They will not be spared! Their diabolical agenda will never succeed. Our determination to fight against terrorism is unshakable and it will become even stronger,” he said. Earlier, Prime Minister Modi spoke to the Minister of the Interior Amit Shah on the phone about Pahalgam's terrorist attack and asked him to take all appropriate measures. He also asked him to visit the attack site. The attack took place around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday when a group of terrorists, dressed in fatigue, opened fire on tourists from the Prairie Baisaran de Pahalgam. The resistance front, a local branching of the terrorist group based in Pakistan, Laskhar-E-Taiba, claimed responsibility for the attack in Baisaran, a picturesque meadow in Pahalgam. The area is only accessible only on foot or by ponies. The security forces reached the spot shortly after noise of gunshots were heard and the evacuation efforts were launched immediately. A helicopter was put into service for the evacuation while some of the wounded were brought back from the meadows by the inhabitants of the ponies, according to a report by the PTI news agency. After the terrorist attack, Amit Shah called a high -level meeting in Delhi. The meeting attended by the interior secretary, senior officials of the Intelligence Bureau and the Ministry of Internal Affairs. Jammu-et-Cachemire officials, including the Director General of Police (DGP), also attended Reunion virtually. Amit Shah will soon leave for Srinagar and should have an urgent security review meeting. In a tweet, the Minister of the Interior expressed anxiety in the face of the terrorist attack and promised to descend strongly to the authors of the “most difficult consequences”. “I am anxious by the terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu-et-Cachemire. My thoughts go to the members of the victim's family. The people involved in this act of vile terror will not be spared, and we will return strongly to the authors with the consequences of the PM lower than the video of the video. agencies, “he said. Several eyewitnesses recalled the traumatic attack when their relatives were dismissed. A woman was in tears when she pleaded for the emergency staff to save her husband. Another woman said that a shooter said “you are not a Muslim” and shot her husband. Posted by: Anupriya Thakur Posted on: April 22, 2025

