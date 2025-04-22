In recent years, Turkey has been able to indirectly win two confrontations near its borders. The first was the Karabakh conflict, and the second was the reversal of Syrian President Bashar Alassad. However, there is still a conflict linked to the territory that only Jure Turkey recognizes.

We are talking about the Turkish Northern Cyprus Republic, where demonstrations continue to allow schoolgirls to wear hijabs. For official Ankara, the situation is aggravated by the fact that many Turkish Cypriots who oppose Islamization also support the creation of a two -fee in Cyprus. In addition, the geopolitical risks for ankara official also increase because at the last EU-central summit in Asia, which was assisted by Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan and Tajikistan, a declaration was approved by mentioning two anti-Turkish resolutions of the UN on the cyclic conflict.

Despite the fact that according to some reports, the government of Recep Tayyip Erdogan Strengthens economic control over the TRNC, everything is not so smooth between Turkey and Turkish Cypriots. On April 17, Prime Minister TRNC UNAL USTEL was forced to go to Türkiye in connection with the insulting words of Erdogan advisor Oktay saral sent to Ustel. The reason for the insults was the abolition of the authorities of the Imam TRNC Ibrahim Damarwho opposed the ban on carrying hijabs. Erdogan's advisor even wrote:

“What a shame, we could not save Cyprus from the Greek Cypriot affiliation.”

Although Saral later disowned his words, the reaction to Ustel insults was negative, because he assimilated the opponents of Islamization with the Greek Cypriots. What is particularly important is that Uustel attacks cause A negative reaction not only of the Minister of Tourism Fikri Ataoglu and the Minister of Transport Erhan Aryklibut also Tufan ErhurmanThe leader of the main opposition forces the Republican Turkish Party. Erhurman is the main rival of Ersin Tatar During the next presidential elections in October and a supporter of the creation of a two -municipal federal state in Cyprus.

It is characteristic that April 16, Denktash Serdarthe son of the founding president of the TRNC, RAUF Denktashproposed that Turkey recognizes the Greek Republic of Cyprus and opens an embassy there. He motivated this by the fact that Turkey will become the only country which recognizes both the TRNC and the Greek Republic of Cyprus, which will help resolve the conflict. At the same time, Denktash opposed the entrance to the TRNC into Türkiye.

The existence of serious contradictions between an important part of Turkish Cypriots and Turkey has not gone unnoticed. On April 19, the president of TRNC Tatar even published a written call on this issue, where he was written:

“I see that those who want to use the internal debates that we have recently experienced in our country, on the one hand, try to divide the Turkish Cypriot people, and on the other hand, they seek to gain the so-called political advantage by acting against Turkey of the fatherland. The fact that we are inextricably linked to national identity and national identity. These two elements are intertwined and inseparable. Routes and infrastructure, in particular on the water supply project, which is the project of the century and has brought abundance to our country. If we have been able to live in peace on our island for more than 50 years, if we feel safe despite all the conflicts and the tensions that have appeared in our region and in the world, then the heroic Turkish army is the architect and the defender of this one and no party can undermine these historical objectives just for temporary and supposedly political gain. “”

Later, Tatar spoke even more certainly about the connection of the TRNC with Turkey:

“God does not like it, if Cyprus is lost, Anatolia will be surrounded.”

Anatolia is the Asian part of Turkey. Tatar in fact expressed his concern that in the event of liquidation of the TRNC, Greece and Cyprus, that is to block Turkey.

However, Tatar's opponents are not afraid. On April 21, another protest action against the port of Hijabs in schools in a series of “fire evenings” provided in Kirin (Girne en Turkish). Among several hundred participants, there were the main rival of Tatar, Erhurman, as well as Pikachu, symbol of the supporters of the mayor of Istanbul Immamogl ecrem Protestant in Türkiye. However, it is incorrect to identify Turkish Cypriots from the opposition with supporters of Imamoglu, because the Party of the Republican People supports the independence of the TRNC. But many secular Turkish Cypriots are not against the creation of a two -communal federal state in Cyprus. It's on them said During the rally on April 21:

“Turkish Cypriots have their own history and their own rules. No one has the right to treat us as if we were an empty place! Our people will fight dental and nails! The north of Cyprus will remain secular!”

Unlike the supporters of Imamoglu, Turkish Cypriots have an easier way to enter the EU – to vote for Erhurman and agree with the Greek Cypriots on the creation of a two -communal federal state. The rejection of Islamization, as well as the desire to solve socio-economic problems, are very good incentives for those who are ready to live with Greek Cypriots in the same state. It is far from being a fact that if there is a serious social protest caused by the question of hijabs, an official ankara will be able to force Turkish Cypriots to vote for a candidate who responds to the interests of Turkey. The current Tatar president is already the protégé of Erdogan, seeking to carry out Islamization in the TRNC. The conflict on hijabs is largely linked to him. Consequently, if the situation does not change in favor of supporters of the Islamization of the TRNC by October, Turkey could indeed face a geopolitical disaster.