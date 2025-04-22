A look at Pope Francis' meetings with Obama, Trump and Biden





Pope Francis relations with three American presidents: Obama, Trump, Biden

During the dozen years that Pope Francis was pontiff, he met each of the three men who were president during his papacy.

Washington Barack Obama was moved by Pope Francis' moral perspective on global problems. Donald Trump said the pontiff made him more determined than ever to continue peace. And Joe Biden said that Francis was happy that he was a good Catholic.

There was a time when the idea of ​​a president meeting a pope would have been unthinkable. Anti-immigrant feelings in the 19th century focused on Catholics, with popes described as leaders manipulating a mysterious marginal religion. But times change. The same goes for popes and presidents.

As Francis took office as head of the Catholic Church in 2013, meetings between the president and the pontiff had become commonplace. During the dozen years that he was pontiff, Francis, who died on April 21, met each of the three men who were American presidents during his papacy.

The pope's confabs with American leaders took place at the Vatican and Washington and included presidents of the two political parties.

Obama “extremely moved” by Francis “ideas on global problems

Francis had been a little over a year when he met Obama for the first time in Rome in March 2014.

The two leaders did not see some problems on certain problems. The church opposed homosexual marriage, which Obama argued. And the Vatican is opposed to affordable care acts in obligation that hospitals and Catholic institutions provide health plans that cover contraceptive drugs and drugs causing abortions, such as pills after morning, to which the Church has opposed moral reasons.

But Obama said that these problems did not occur during his meeting with Francis who came halfway from his second mandate to the White House.

Rather, they talked about international conflicts, human rights and religious freedom and the responsibilities that we all share to take care of the least, the poor, the excluded, “said Obama.

“I was extremely moved by his ideas on the importance of all of us having a moral perspective on global problems and not simply thinking in terms of our own narrow interests,” added Obama.

Obama invited the Pope to visit the United States. The following year, he did.

On September 22, 2015, the brilliant Altalia brilliant plane of Pope Francis was familiarly known as “Shepherd One” attracted to the joint base Andrews just outside Washington while the pontiff began a historic visit of six days and three cities.

It was the first time that Francis set foot on American soil. The Hispanophone Pope arrived in the United States via Cuba, where he had met Fidel Castro in what the Vatican described as an informal and friendly meeting.

In Washington, Francis praised the encouraging crowds, embraced the children and lounged in the ceremony of an official arrival ceremony on the southern lawn of the White House. Besides Obama in front of a crowd of politicians, lighting and ordinary citizens, Francis has approved Obama's efforts to reduce air pollution and fight climate change.

Regarding the care of our “common house”, we live at a critical moment in history, he said.

Obama said Francis reminded the world that we have the sacred obligation to protect the magnificent gift from our planet God.

The next day, Francis entered history when he became the first pope to address a joint session of the Congress. Apart from the American Capitol, a crowd estimated at 50,000 watched the speech of the lives live on Jumbotrons. The masses applauded when he invoked Martin Luther King Jr.s Freedom March from Selma to Montgomery and urged legislators to kiss abroad in the midst of us.

A few minutes after finishing his speech, Pope Francis appeared on a balcony of the Capitol with a group of dignitaries which included two eminent Catholics, Biden and the president of the John Boehner Chamber. The pontiff blessed the masses below and asked them to pray for him.

Trump fights with Pope Francis of “pretty good guy”

Trump ended with Pope Francis long before he met him.

A few days after Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio was elected in 2013 to be the next Pope of the Catholic Church, Trump, then businessman and reality star, questioned the frugality of the man who would become known as Pape Francis.

“I don't like to see the pope stand at the cash desk (reception) of a hotel to pay his bill,” Trump tweeted. “It's not like the Pope!”

As Trump declared his candidacy and became the GOP Frontrunner two years later in 2015, he said that the Pope seems to be a fairly good guy but complained that he was too political. Asked during an interview on CNN how Hed reacts if the pope told him that capitalism was too toxic, he replied, I would say: “Isis wants to get you.

A few months later, Trump said that the Pope did not understand the problems the United States faced, especially the border open with Mexico. The Pope suggested that Trump “is not a Christian in the midst of the republican calls to expel immigrants and build a wall along the American-Mexican border.

“A person who only thinks of the construction of walls, wherever it is, and not to build bridges, is not Christian,” he told journalists. “It's not the gospel.”

Trump replied that the pontiff remarks were shameful.

Four months after Trump became president, he met Francis as part of his first trip abroad as a free world leader. The private meeting took place on May 24, 2017 at Vatican City.

Photos before their meeting showed that Trump smiled widely, while the Pope appeared severe. However, the pontiff came out of their speech with a more optimistic look. The Pope gave Trump a copy signed and linked to his remarks from World Peace Day and a set of English translations of his papal writings, including his encyclical on climate change 2015.

I'm going to read them, said Trump, a skeptical climate change. We can use peace, “he added.

Trump tweeted later: “The honor of a life to meet his holiness, Pope Francis. I leave the Vatican more determined than ever to continue peace in our world.

The Vatican, in a press release, expressed the hope that the meeting would be the start of a serene collaboration with the Trump administration.

Biden to Pope Francis: “God loves you!”

Biden had already met Pope Francis three times before becoming president.

In 2013, when Biden was vice-president, he directed the American delegation to the formal installation of Francis as a pope. The two men met again when the pontiff visited the United States in 2015 and when Biden visited the Vatican in 2016 to talk about cancer prevention at a conference on regenerative medicine

By 2021, Biden was president. Catholic devotee who regularly attended the mass and transported rosaries that belonged to his deceased son, Biden faced serious concerns among certain American Catholic bishops for his support for rights to abortion and homosexual marriage. Some conservative bishops have wondered if Catholic politicians who support abortion rights should be authorized to receive communion.

Nine months after Biden took office, he met Francis at the Vatican on October 30, 2021, while he was in Rome for the group of 20 world leaders. The meeting with the Pope was closed to the press, but Biden said that abortion had never come during their conversation and that Francis told him that he should continue to receive communion.

“We just talked about the fact that he was happy to be a good Catholic and I should continue to receive communion,” said Biden.

Biden said that the pope had blessed his rosary and that he said a prayer with the pontiff. “And he said one for me,” he said.

Biden also joked about their age. At the time, he was 78 years old and Francis was 84 years old, but Biden suggested that they both felt much younger.

“God loves you!” Biden told the Pope, using one of his familiar expressions that have taken more significant in the Vatican.

The meeting lasted almost an hour and a half, longer than Francis' meetings with Obama and Trump.

Biden had planned to meet Francis again on the weekend before the end of his presidential mandate in January. But he canceled the trip so that he could stay in the United States and focus on forest fires in Los Angeles.

