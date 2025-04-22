Beijing warns South Korea not to export rare land products to American defense





Beijing asked South Korean Companies stop exporting products containing rare land metals originally Chinese to American defense companies, warning that Seoul could face sanctions. The Chinese Ministry of Commerce has sent official opinions to at least two South Korean companies recently, the Daily economic Korea Tuesday, citing sources in the South Korean industry of processors. The point of sale said that letters did not specify what type of penalties South Korean companies could be confronted if the industry continues to export equipment to the American army or its entrepreneurs. The equipment in question may include power processors, screens, batteries, electric vehicles, aerospace and medical equipment. Although this decision aims to retaliate against President Donald Trump's radical prices on China, Beijing could start completely blocking the sales of critical metals, disturbing the world economy. Trump's pricing bet put to the test while China is choking critical mineral supplies Fox News Digital contacted the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy of South Korea and the US Defense Ministry for the Comments, but they did not immediately respond. The warning marks the first time that Beijing has taken formal measures to control exports of non-American companies linked to the current trade war between the United States and China. This decision could have a strong impact on the economy of South Korea, South Korea Korea, according to Korea Economic Daily. China's trade weapons: the ban on rare earths and the American debt dumping ground could paralyze the American economy and the defense At the beginning of the month, China has actually interrupted the exports of seven precious – vital minerals for the assembly of cars, robotics and defense systems – to the United States in a direct strike on the American manufacturing and defense supply chain. Slinding deliveries abroad stopped on April 4 when new license rules have entered into force, according to The New York Times. Companies were only authorized to export rare materials if they obtained special export licenses, which take 45 days to receive, the Korea Economic Daily reported. Stop could potentially reduce Trump's tariff strategy because China produces even more than 60% of supply and critical mineral processes from the world, up to 90%. Click here to get FOX business on the go The mineral judgment of China at US Department of Defense comes after Beijing has already imposed sanctions on several American military entrepreneurs at the end of last year, according to Reuters. Chinese entities were prohibited from committing or cooperating with them in response to arms sales in Taiwan, the point of sale reported. The director of the National Economic Council, Kevin Hassett, recognized the growing alarm on April 14. “The rare earths are part of many of the economy,” Hassett told journalists in the White House. “The limits of rare earths are studied very carefully, and they were concerned, and we are thinking of all the options at the moment.” Morgan Phillips and Reuters of Fox News contributed to this report.

