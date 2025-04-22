Pahalgam terrorist attack: PM Modi cuts a short visit from Saudi Arabia to return to India early Wednesday morning





Pahalgam terrorist attack: Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided to short-circuit his visit to Saudi Arabia for the brutal terrorist attack against tourists in pahalgam of Jammu-et-Cachemire on Tuesday. At least 26 people, including two foreigners and two inhabitants, were killed in the attack. Modi, held bilateral talks with Saudi crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman in Jeddah. However, taking into account the terrorist attack on cashmere, Prime Minister Modi jumped the official dinner organized by Saudi Arabia and decided to cut his visit, said the government's source. Modi will leave for India tonight. While he was initially coming back tomorrow evening, he will now arrive in India early Wednesday morning, added sources. On Wednesday, Modi's visit to a meeting factory in Jeddah to meet Indian workers was also canceled. Earlier in the day, condemning the terrorist attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that people behind the odious act would be brought to justice. “They (the terrorists) will not be spared! Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolution to fight terrorism is unshakable and it will become even stronger,” said Modi in an article on X. Modi also expressed his condolences to those who lost their loved ones during the attack. “I pray that the wounded recover as soon as possible. Any possible assistance is provided to those affected,” he said. TRF requests responsibility The resistance front (TRF), a shadow group of the Lashkar-E-Taiba terrorist group (Let) based in prohibited Pakistan, claimed responsibility. Amit Shah Visit Srinagar The Minister of the Interior of the Union, Amit Shah, informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and rushed to Srinagar in the evening and took stock of the security situation. The chief minister of Jammu-et-Cachemire, Omar Abdullah, also informed the Minister of the Interior of the Union in the presence of LG Manoj Sinha and other senior officials. Officials said Shah should visit Pahalgam on Wednesday. Research operation launched The Indian army, the CRPF and the local police launched a massive anti -terrorist operation to track down the attackers. The Jammu and Cashmere administration installed 24/7 of the emergency control rooms in Anantnag and Srinagar. The head of the PDF calls for “cashmere Bandh” PDP president Mehbooba Mufti called for a full cashmere bandh. The deputy for the PDP, Waheed Para, went to X and asked people to unite against the massacre of innocent people. “Mehbooba Mufti calls for a full cashmere bandh in response to the inhuman terrorist attack in Pahalgam. It's time to unite against the innocent massacre,” wrote Para on the micro-blogging site. He also shared a MUFTI position supporting the strike call given by the Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Industry and the Jammu Bar Association against the incident in the region.

