Is it true that Jokowi graduated from the Faculty of Forestry UGM? Citizens dismantle these data
Jakarta, Mi – A complete list of graduates from the Fête de Forestie (FK) by Gadjah Mada University (UGM) of 1985 so far is not available publicly. But the common information available is that Joko Widodo graduated from this faculty on November 5, 1985, but his diploma of origin was not in UGM.
Information on other generation graduates can be found in the archives of UGM teachers, but is not widely published.
Certain parts have also questioned the truth of the former president of the 7th Republic of Indonesia to study at Gajah Mada University. But in the middle of the public, increasingly putting the validity of the Jokowi diploma and if Jokowi is really graduated from the UGM, there is a download with a story “UGM Sipenamru in 1980 … Surely everyone who spent the announcement and or the national newspapers … Check the same thing … Is there the name of Joko Widodo?”
The elders of the 1980 class took the floor
The alumni of Gajah Mada University (UGM) Ignace Iranto Djou asked that the campus be involved in this controversy.
“The public has now suspected that Jokowi is not a former student and that his diploma is false. Now, this UGM should appear firmly, what facts are true,” he said.
He then claimed to be a former UGM former in the 1980s, the same year as Jokowi. It's just a different year of graduation.
“I am a former UGM in 1980, I entered, yes (just like Jokowi). He seems (a generation) seen from his declaration that he wants 80, it means that we are indeed a generation.
Although their different diploma, but he thinks that the format of his diploma with Jokowi has something in common. In the podcast, he also graduated.
“So (years) 85 and 86 it should be the same diploma format. This is my diploma, it is a serial number. This serial number has a faculty code, there is a master number in the faculty, there is an abbreviation of the faculty and a year of diploma. I am sure that it should be the same.”
“This name is indeed handwritten. So, if the original diploma that comes out during these years, the name is surely written.
He added that each UGM student who wanted to obtain a graduation that was necessary to obtain a special letter, namely a free library loan certificate.
Is it true that Jokowi graduated in UGM?
It should be noted that Jokowi's proof is not directly an official declaration of the UGM, but proof of the announcement of new student admissions. This announcement was published by the Daily Journal of Popular Sovereignty of Yogyakarta. Very different from the account as mentioned above.
As we know at that time, until the last periods of each announcement of new students from state universities, were announced in the mass media. Thus, as a declaration of the above declaration, Monitorindonesia.com cited one of the newspapers or media which announced that the residents who were accepted as new students in state universities were the sovereignty of people.
The account that shared the announcement of Joko Widodo was accepted as a student at the Fête de Foresterie UGM was FB @Rosa Lydia Wati. In the download, it was declared that in the acceptance of new students in 1980/1981 published in the 1980 edition of popular sovereignty.
In the download of the photo, the newspaper page containing the Jokowi name on the list received. In 14th place, the name Joko Widodo is mentioned. It has been recorded as recording number 1180501421 with the name Terang Joko Widodo.
The download only wrote the story
Journal of people's sovereignty
1980 edition
List of students received by UGM
Faculty of Forestry. New potential student th. 1980/81
Order: No.14 • 1180501421 Joko Widodo.
Of the narration mentioned the statement that Jokowi was accepted as a new student at the Faculty of Forestry.
What said UGM?
The University of Gadjah Mada (UGM) stressed that Jokowi graduated from the Faculty of Forestry in 1985. As for his diploma, Jokowi was. Deputy President of the UGM, Professor Wening Udasmoro, said that after receiving three representatives from the Ulama defenders and activists (TPUA) who asked the clarification of the authenticity of the Jokowi diploma.
The three are Roy Suryo, Rismon Hasiholan and Tifauziyah. While Amien Rais is one of the figures of the TPUA masses who participated in the action with the masses.
Wening stressed that the UGM was unable to defend one of the parties. The campus is present in the ability to explain if Jokowi graduated from the UGM in 1985 in accordance with the documents belonging to the campus.
“So, in this context, it is not a question of defending who, not. But that we, in this position, was to explain as a statement that has documents, it is our student first or not, and graduated or not? We explained it and Joko Widodo obtained his diploma on November 5, 1985, in accordance with the files of the Faculty of Forestry Document”, declared Wening by giving a report Fortakgama Room, Tuesday 4,525). (Monitorindonesia.com has requested confirmation or an interview with Wening, but reluctant to comment)
At a meeting with Roy Suryo CS, Wening said that the UGM had evidence, documents, documents at the Faculty of Forestry. “We therefore transmitted it in full. For example, we have a copy of the diploma from the STTB diploma (certificate of graduation) in high school, then other documents, including the verbal process during the thesis exam, and we also brought his thesis,” he explained.
UGM is also ready to clearly display the necessary documents. The document, continued Wening, can be opened in the event of a court order. “Everyone cannot come and see everything. Well, later, we will invite if a legal process is later or anything, UGM is ready for example as a witness, we are ready,” he said.
Wening said that at the closed meeting, there were also Jokowi classmates. In total, there were 11 people present. They said Wening, brought the thesis and photo of the documentation for graduation and other activities.
While the dean of the Faculty of Forestry Sigit Sunarta explained the process of graduation to students. Starting to enter through the selection, registration, service activities and thesis until finally obtain a diploma.
Although UGM has issued a diploma, he said, but the campus did not hold the copy, while for the thesis, the campus had the original file. However, the original diploma is only held by Jokowi. “So we say that the thesis that is subject to us is the original thesis. Where is the original diploma? The original diploma is in Mr. Jokowi,” he said. (PALE)
