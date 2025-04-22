Have you been surprised by Keir Starmer's response to the transgender decision of the Supreme Court? Take our survey and have your word to say

The Prime Minister praised the decision that biological sex should determine if people can use homosexual spaces

Keir Starmer welcomed the transgender decision of the Supreme Court, saying that it is “really happy” that the controversial announcement has “a much necessary clarity” on transgender issues. 10 Downing Street then doubled the comments, saying that the PM no longer thinks that trans women are women.

The Prime Minister responded to the decision, which found that people should be considered in law according to their sex at birth, after thousands of people went to the streets of the center of London on Saturday. The Minister of Equality and Secretary of Education, Bridget Phillipson, also said that transgender women should use male toilets.

Addressing the BBC, Starmer said: “I salute the decision of the Supreme Court, which gave us clarity, a necessary clarity, and I think that for those who now establish advice, it is a much clearer position.

The highest court of UKS confirmed the terms “woman” and “sex” during the 2010 equality law “refer to a biological woman and a biological sex” (Picture: AP ))

“So I'm really happy that the court has now clarified the post. We can go from there and I think it was very useful, and I would be welcome.”

He then declared that “a woman is an adult woman” when she asked if he thought that a transgender woman was a woman: “A woman is an adult woman, and the court made this absolutely clear. I welcome the judgment because I think it gives real clarity. This allows those who must develop advice to be really clear about what these advice should say.

“We have to move and make sure that we now make sure that all the advice is in the right place according to this judgment.”

The long -awaited judgment of the Supreme Court was rendered last Wednesday and saw the judges confirm that the woman and the gender of the 2010 equality law refer to a biological woman and the biological sex. This means that transgender women with gender recognition certificates could be excluded from unique sex spaces if they are proportionate.

On Saturday, activists campaigning for trans rights gathered in the center of London to demand “liberation” and “trans” rights. The demonstration – presented as an “emergency demonstration” from the parliamentary place – saw supporters, unions and community organizations meeting following the highest decision of the United Kingdom.

Wednesday morning, the legal decision of the Supreme Court was announced at the Supreme Court (Picture: Pennsylvania ))

The demonstrators were spotted by waving flags and holding banners who read “no feminism without trans women” and “biology is not binary”. A trans Kids spokesperson deserves better: the transmisogyny which led to this court decision is unacceptable. Although this decision has brought another wave of fear to the Trans community, we will continue to fight for our rights and our freedoms. When you attack trans women, you attack all trans people and all women. Our rights do not oppose each other, they go hand in hand and we will continue to fight until all are free.

Avery Greatorex, co -president of the pride of labor, told the AP news agency: “The demonstration was organized to put pressure on the government, on the public to act. To be able to guarantee the rights of transgender people and to ensure these protections, we need legislative power and we need lobbying.

