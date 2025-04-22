Why are the flags half of the staff? Trump makes an order after Pope's death





Pope Francis Cause of death: stroke, irreversible heart failure

Pope Francis died of a stroke and irreversible heart failure. It was announced by the doctor of the Vatican Andrea Arcangeli in a death certificate.

Following the news of Pope Francis Death on Monday morning, President Donald Trump addressed the annual turnover of the Easter eggs in the White House in honor of the deceased pontiff.

He was a good man, worked hard, he loved the world, “said Trump at the beginning of the 147th iteration of the tradition of egg rollers in the White House.

Trumps remarks were made at the white house portico in the south alongside First Lady Melania Trump and a costume Easter rabbit.

“Easter is special, and it is one today favorite. It is one of our favorite periods. We honor Jesus Christ,” said Trump. “We bring religion to America. We put a lot of things back, but religion returns to America. This is why you see the kind of figures you see.

Trump said he had ordered that the United States and state flags were lowered to half of the staff in honor of Pope Francis until sunset on Monday, according to a presidential proclamation.

Trump and Pope Francis: a tense relationship

While Pope Francis was still alive, his relationship with Trump was controversial. When Jorge Bergoglio, then was elected in 2013 to be the next pope, Trump questioned the frugality that the future pope showed.

“I don't like to see the pope stand at the cash desk (reception) of a hotel to pay his bill,” Trump tweeted. “It's not like the Pope!”

Years later, when Trump became a leading figure of the Republican Party, Pope Francis suggested that Trump was not a Christian in the midst of the calls of the Republicans to expel immigrants and build a wall along the American-Mexican border.

“A person who only thinks of the construction of walls, wherever it is, and not to build bridges, is not Christian,” he told journalists. “It's not the gospel.”

Trump said the Pope did not understand the problems of the United States with the Mexican border.

When Trump again won the White House in 2024, Pope Francis warned that the cruel immigration policies of the administration will end badly.

What is built on the basis of force, and not on the truth about the equal dignity of each human being, begins badly and will end badly, he said in an open letter in February.

Trump and Pope Francis met in 2017

Trump met Francis four months after his being president in 2017 and as part of his first trip as the leader of the United States

In the photos taken before their meeting on May 24, 2017, Trump smiled widely and tweeted later: “The honor of a life to meet his holiness Pope Francis. I leave the Vatican more determined than ever to continue peace in our world.

During the meeting, Francis gave Trump a copy signed and linked to his remarks from World Peace Day and a set of English translations of his papal writings, including his encyclical on climate change 2015. I will read them, said Trump.

In a statement at the time, the Vatican expressed hope that the meeting would be the start of a serene collaboration with the Trump administration.

Contribution: Joey Garrison, Bart Jansen, USA Today

Fernando Cervantes Jr. is a news journalist for USA Today. Reach it to [email protected] and follow it on x @Fern_Cerv_.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2025/04/21/pope-francis-death-flags-half-staff/83202150007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos