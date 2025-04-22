



Following Pahalgam's attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided to shorten his state visit to Saudi Arabia and return to India, government sources told HT. Prime Minister Modi was initially returning to India from Saudi Arabia on Wednesday evening. (AFP) Given the terrorist attack on cashmere, Prime Minister Modi jumped the official dinner organized by Saudi Arabia. He will leave for India tonight and arrive early Wednesday morning, sources said. He was originally to return Wednesday evening. Twenty-six people, mainly civilians, were killed by terrorists in the pahalgam of Jammu-et-Cachemire on Tuesday. At least 20 people were injured. Pahalgam terrorist attack In what is the deadliest attack in the valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019, the terrorists opened fire in a meadow near the city of the Pahalgam Cashmirs on Tuesday afternoon. Among the deceased, there were two foreigners and two locals. The chief minister of Jammu-et-Cachemire, Omar Abdullah, described the terrorist attack as “much greater than anything we have seen by civilians in recent years”. The attack took place in Baisaran, a picturesque area located about six kilometers from the seaside resort of Pahalgam. The terrorists entered the meadows and began to shoot tourists. The resistance front (TRF), a group of shadows from the Lashkar-E-Taiba terrorist group (Let) based in Pakistan prohibited, liability reported, PTI reported. The Minister of the Interior of the Union, Amit Shah, informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the attack and rushed to Srinagar. Read also: Donald Trump reacts to Pahalgam's terrorist attack: PM Modi has our full support PM modes the attack Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi condemned the attack and promised to bring the perpetrators into court. “I firmly condemn the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu-et-Cachemire. Condolences to those who lost their relatives. I pray that the wounded recovered as soon as possible. Any possible assistance is provided to the affected people, said the Prime Minister on X. “People behind this odious act will be brought to justice … They will not be spared! Their diabolical agenda will never succeed. Our resolution to fight terrorism is unshakable and it will become even stronger,” he added.

