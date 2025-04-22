Bhumi Pednekar reacts to the rumors of the star opposite Imran Khan for his comeback after 10 years





Actress Bhumi Pednekar, who is currently preparing at the release of her Netflix The Royals program, is expected to be presented in May 2025, would have played alongside Imran Khan in her return film. Reports earlier in the day have suggested that she will play in front of Khan in a romantic comedy, marking her return to the cinema after almost 10 years.

During the launch event of the trailer in Mumbai, the actress reacted to the reports and said: “I am not talking about anything before her officially announced”. Although Bhumi did not directly make the news, his cryptic response left confused Internet users.

The News Was Shared by Film Journalist Rahul Raut on His X, where He shared a picture of the clapboard with the cation, “#imrankhan Returns to movies after a decade as he officals begins Shooting for His Comeback Film TODAY in Mumbai … #Bhumipednekar and @gurfatehpirzada also Star in this dysfunctional Romantic Dramedy … #breakkebaad director Danish Aslam Helms this film @netflixindia! “

The unit project would be led by Danish Aslam, who previously worked with Imran Khan on Break Ke Baad. The film also features Gurfateh Pirzada. According to testimonies, he will make his debut on Netflix in 2026. However, an official confirmation is expected.

Earlier, Imran was supposed to return with the Disney + Hotstar spy series, which would be led by Abbas Tyrewala, where he was to try the role of an intelligence officer; However, it was put aside.

Speaking of the same thing, Khan said to Film Companion: “I am happy that it ended up not being gather. I don't want to play a character who solves problems with a weapon,” he said.

Imran was seen for the last time on the big screens opposite Kangana Ranaut in Katti Batti released in 2015.

He played in films like Delhi Belly, Break Ke Baad, Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu, Matri Ki Bijle Ka Mandola, Gori Tere Pyaar Mein, I Doy Luv Stories, Luck, Kidnap and Athers.

