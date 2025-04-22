The PM Modi cuts a short Saudi trip after the terrorists kill 26, mainly tourists, at the Pahalgam of Jammu-et-Cachemire





Attack of Pahalgam: at least 26 people, mainly tourists, were killed in what is the deadliest attack in the valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019. The 26 dead included two foreigners and two locals, said a senior ranks without going into details.



New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns to India on Tuesday evening, interrupting his visit to Saudi Arabia for the terrorist attack in the Pahalgam of Kashmir who killed 26 people. PM Modi jumped the official dinner organized by Saudi Arabia and decided to make it short. He will leave for India tonight. When he was originally to return Wednesday evening, he will now arrive in India early Wednesday morning. Prime Minister Modi landed in Djeddah in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday. Prime Minister Modi visits Saudi Arabia from April 22 to 23 at the invitation of the Crown Prince and the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed Bin Salman. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EYQOA9CS-YY PM Modifies the terrorist attack of Pahalgam Earlier, Prime Minister Modi strongly sentenced the terrorist attack to Pahalgam and said that people behind the odious act will be brought to justice and that they will not be spared! Prime Minister Modi said that their evil agenda would never succeed and that the India resolving to fight terrorism are unwells and that it will become even stronger. Prime Minister Modi also expressed condolences to those who lost their relatives and prayed for the rapid recovery of the injured. “I firmly condemn the terrorist attack on Pahalgam, Jammu-et-Cachemire. Condolences to those who lost their relatives. I pray that the wounded recover as soon as possible. Prime Minister Modi spoke with the Minister of the Interior, Amit Shah, following a terrorist attack on tourists at the Pahalgam of Jammu-et-Cachemire and asked him to take all the appropriate measures to cope with the situation. 26 dead and several injured The terrorists opened fire in a well-known meadow near the city of Pahalgam in cashmere on Tuesday afternoon, killing 26 people, most of them. This marks the deadliest terrorist attack in the valley since the 2019 Pulwama bombing. The 26 dead included two foreigners and two locals, said a senior row official without going into details. The toll is still under verification, said the chief minister of Jammu and cashmere, Omar Abdullah, while describing the terrorist attack as “much greater than anything we have seen against civilians in recent years”. The severity of the situation is obvious when the Minister of the Interior of the Union, Amit Shah, arrived in Srinagar to examine the security situation in cashmere following a fatal terrorist attack in Pahalgam. A few hours after the attack on tourists, Shah rushed to Srinagar and went directly to Raj Bhavan from the airport. Jammu and cashmere police director Nalin Prabhat informed the Minister of the Interior when he arrived. Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha, chief minister Omar Abdullah, the union of the Union, Govind Mohan, and the director of the Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka were present at the time of the briefing. Read also: Prime Minister Modifies the Pahalgam terrorist attack: “People behind this odious act will be brought to justice” Read also: the young bride's honeymoon turns into a nightmare while terrorists kill husband in front of the woman in Pahalgam https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Bowpxlhiuy

