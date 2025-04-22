Sir Keir Starmer says that he does not believe in God and that American president Donald Trump rarely speaks of religion. But the two will attend the pope's funeral.

After all, Catholics are the second largest religious group in the two countries, with six million in the United Kingdom and more than 50 million in the United States.

Here in the United Kingdom, the regular march of the church would be up 8% to 12%, while the American president said afterwards Pope Francis Death “We bring religion” in America.

The pope dies last – funeral details announced

Politicians – and indeed church leaders – take note.

However, Catholics are relatively under-represented in the House of Commons, all the more after the landslide last year when several eminent Catholic Tories were defeated.

Surprisingly, Boris Johnson was the first Catholic Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, converted after almost two years at number 10 before marrying his Catholic bride, Carrie Symonds.

Tony Blair, who, at the start of his life, was a chorister of Durham's cathedral, became Catholic after leaving Downing Street.

His wife Cherie is Catholic.

It was despite his Spin Doctor Alastair Campbell, notedly saying an interviewer who asked questions about Mr. Blair's faith: “We are not doing God.”

Gordon Brown was famous “son of the Manse” – his father was a presbyterious minister – and Theresa May's father was a vicar of the Church of England.

Another former Prime Minister, David Cameron, on the other hand, has rather irreverently described his faith as coming and coming “like Magic FM in the Chilterns”.

But despite Sir Keir Regularly described as an atheist, two upper members of her cabinet, the Secretary of Education Bridget Phillipson and the Minister of the Cabinet Pat McFadden, are Catholics.

“For me, being Catholic has always been a broader feeling of social justice, social action, value and value of each individual,” said Phillipson, although she added: “I separate questions from abortion, contraception”

Mr. McFadden, the son of Irish Catholic parents, paid tribute to the Pope after his death: “Pope Francis served until the end, including this Easter moment. May God rest his soul.”

The most openly religious senior minister of Labor is the Minister of Foreign Affairs, David Lammy, who said that Jesus Christ was inspiration for his policy as well as his faith with a lifetime.

Rachel Reeves and Wes Streting practice Anglicans, Jonathan Reynolds presides over a group called Christians on the left, and Stephen Timms is an evangelical Christian.

Among the conservatives, the overwhelming defeat of last year saw several senior Catholic Tories, notably in service and former ministers of the cabinet, lose the seats.

The victims included the ministers of the cabinet Gillian Keegan, Mark Harper, Therese Coffey, Liam Fox, Damian Green and Jacob Rees-Mogg, as well as the junior ministers Maria Caulfield and Paul Maynard and the senior deputies Damian Collins and Daniel Kawczynski.

This leaves only the father of the Sir Edward Leigh Chamber, the former leader of the Sir Iain Duncan Smith party, and the former minister of the cabinet Damian Hinds as the only rest of the remaining Catholics in the municipalities.

The rear-banish publisher Danny Kruger, who leads to the fight against the controversial legislation of assisted dying, the bill on adults in the terminal phase (end of life), says that he is an evangelical Christian.

However, for world leaders such as Sir Keir and Mr. Trump, attending the funeral of states or good and good, it is more than paying tribute.

They are the occasion for official or unofficial meetings with other world leaders, known in the jargon of international diplomacy as “bilateral”, a “brush” or a “walk”.

So expect many of them on Saturday.

After all, in addition to Sir Keir and the American president, the leaders of France, Germany, Brazil, Argentina, Poland, the European Commission and the Ukrainian President Zelenskyy have already announced that they were going.

It could be one of the largest gatherings of world leaders outside a G7, G20, another official international summit.

So, of course, Sir Keir and President Trump will be there.