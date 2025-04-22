Politics
Pope's funeral an opportunity for world leaders to pay more than paying tribute
Sir Keir Starmer says that he does not believe in God and that American president Donald Trump rarely speaks of religion. But the two will attend the pope's funeral.
After all, Catholics are the second largest religious group in the two countries, with six million in the United Kingdom and more than 50 million in the United States.
Here in the United Kingdom, the regular march of the church would be up 8% to 12%, while the American president said afterwards Pope Francis Death “We bring religion” in America.
The pope dies last – funeral details announced
Politicians – and indeed church leaders – take note.
However, Catholics are relatively under-represented in the House of Commons, all the more after the landslide last year when several eminent Catholic Tories were defeated.
Surprisingly, Boris Johnson was the first Catholic Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, converted after almost two years at number 10 before marrying his Catholic bride, Carrie Symonds.
Tony Blair, who, at the start of his life, was a chorister of Durham's cathedral, became Catholic after leaving Downing Street.
His wife Cherie is Catholic.
It was despite his Spin Doctor Alastair Campbell, notedly saying an interviewer who asked questions about Mr. Blair's faith: “We are not doing God.”
Gordon Brown was famous “son of the Manse” – his father was a presbyterious minister – and Theresa May's father was a vicar of the Church of England.
Another former Prime Minister, David Cameron, on the other hand, has rather irreverently described his faith as coming and coming “like Magic FM in the Chilterns”.
But despite Sir Keir Regularly described as an atheist, two upper members of her cabinet, the Secretary of Education Bridget Phillipson and the Minister of the Cabinet Pat McFadden, are Catholics.
“For me, being Catholic has always been a broader feeling of social justice, social action, value and value of each individual,” said Phillipson, although she added: “I separate questions from abortion, contraception”
Mr. McFadden, the son of Irish Catholic parents, paid tribute to the Pope after his death: “Pope Francis served until the end, including this Easter moment. May God rest his soul.”
The most openly religious senior minister of Labor is the Minister of Foreign Affairs, David Lammy, who said that Jesus Christ was inspiration for his policy as well as his faith with a lifetime.
Rachel Reeves and Wes Streting practice Anglicans, Jonathan Reynolds presides over a group called Christians on the left, and Stephen Timms is an evangelical Christian.
Among the conservatives, the overwhelming defeat of last year saw several senior Catholic Tories, notably in service and former ministers of the cabinet, lose the seats.
The victims included the ministers of the cabinet Gillian Keegan, Mark Harper, Therese Coffey, Liam Fox, Damian Green and Jacob Rees-Mogg, as well as the junior ministers Maria Caulfield and Paul Maynard and the senior deputies Damian Collins and Daniel Kawczynski.
This leaves only the father of the Sir Edward Leigh Chamber, the former leader of the Sir Iain Duncan Smith party, and the former minister of the cabinet Damian Hinds as the only rest of the remaining Catholics in the municipalities.
The rear-banish publisher Danny Kruger, who leads to the fight against the controversial legislation of assisted dying, the bill on adults in the terminal phase (end of life), says that he is an evangelical Christian.
However, for world leaders such as Sir Keir and Mr. Trump, attending the funeral of states or good and good, it is more than paying tribute.
They are the occasion for official or unofficial meetings with other world leaders, known in the jargon of international diplomacy as “bilateral”, a “brush” or a “walk”.
So expect many of them on Saturday.
Find out more:
Is the conclave film precise?
Pope Francis: A life in pictures
Francis was a private champion
Inside the city of the Vatican at the time of high tension
After all, in addition to Sir Keir and the American president, the leaders of France, Germany, Brazil, Argentina, Poland, the European Commission and the Ukrainian President Zelenskyy have already announced that they were going.
It could be one of the largest gatherings of world leaders outside a G7, G20, another official international summit.
So, of course, Sir Keir and President Trump will be there.
|
Sources
2/ https://uk.news.yahoo.com/popes-funeral-opportunity-world-leaders-193500240.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The world is “aligned” to work with Europe in the middle of the Trump – Politico trade war
- Kemi Badenoch accused of “throwing in a towel” after a strange remark on conservative intestine struggles
- Jokowi gave the management of Polri Sespimmen participants, observe: Wibawa Prabowo could collapse
- The IMF slashes the UK's growth forecast and points out US tariffs and borrowing costs.
- What does “expert level” talks report for the progress of nuclear negotiations in Iran-States?
- Former Avon -Footballer, first -year student at the University of Cincinnati dies unexpectedly
- How does Xi Jinping transform the name Pen economy? The financier
- Donald Trump pronounces two opening speeches. Here is where
- PM Modi cuts a short Saudi trip after J&K Attack, to leave for India tonight | India News
- Star-Bezawed Veld, team format announced for Creator Classic at Philly Cricket presented by YouTube
- Jokowi diploma and our political mirror
- Video: Valley of Hunter shook from 4.6 earthquake – ABC News