Turkish President Erdogan praises the Pakistan Stance on Gaza firm





The president of Trkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, praised Pakistan's position on the Palestinian issue, claiming that Pakistan is one of the countries that has “most strongly” reacted to the Gaza genocide. “I WOULD LIKE TO ONCE Again Express that we have always learned pakistans firm stance on the palestinian Issue. Pakistan is also one of the country that reacts most strongly to the genocide in Gaza,” Erdogan Said in a joint conference with pakistani prime minister Shehbaz Shariff in the Capital Ankara Tuesday. Note that Pakistan supported the right cause of Palestinians on various platforms, including the UN, Erdogan said that Ankara and Islamabad are determined to continue joint efforts in the coming period. “We will continue to work together towards the creation of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state, based on the borders of 1967, with East Jerusalem as capital and with territorial integrity,” added Erdogan. TRT Global – The occupied West Bank has seen the greatest movement since 1967 Get more news and global TRT ideas in 45 languages. Covering world subjects, politics, business, sports and more. Fight terrorism The Turkish president reiterated Trkiy to deepen links with Pakistan and the strengthening of regional cooperation. The talks have addressed both bilateral relations and global challenges, with a particular emphasis on the fight against terrorism, said Erdogan. “Trkiye and Pakistan have shown a strong will against terrorist organizations,” he said, while expressing condolences for the victims of a recent terrorist attack in Pakistan. Stressing the economic collaboration, Erdogan revealed that 25 cooperation agreements signed during his visit to Islamabad last year are already implemented. He also expressed his support for the increase in Turkish investments in Pakistan and proposed the idea of ​​a free economic zone for Turkish companies. The Turkish leader underlined the expansion of cooperation in defense, energy, education and health care, noting that common projects and reciprocal investments were the main engines of their partnership. Erdogan concluded by calling the Trkiye-Pakistan partnership a vital force for regional peace and by expressing hope for closer future cooperation. The Pakistani Prime Minister condemns the murders of more than 50,000 innocent Palestinians in Gaza Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif “firmly” condemned “brutal Israels to more than 50,000 innocent Palestinians. “We have called for an immediate cease-fire and a flow without hindrance of humanitarian aid for the Palestinian people. We have renewed our call to a viable, independent and contiguous Palestinian state with borders before 1967 and Jerusalem as capital,” said Sharif. Sharif underlined joint efforts to “beat this threat of terrorism” not only in Pakistan and Trkiye, but “all over the world”, noting that long -standing alliances are changing and giving room for news. Pakistan and Trkiye have focused on “improving economic collaboration, in particular through joint venture and investment”, in sectors such as energy, IT and infrastructure, in the hope that both parties would reach “the mutually agreed objective of increasing their bilateral trade to 5 billion dollars”. “Cooperation in defense and security remains a pillar of Pakistani-Trkiye cooperation,” said the Prime Minister. He also appreciated the “unwavering support of Trkiye on the question of cashmere” and reaffirmed Pakistan's support for “the people of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus”. Trkiye and Pakistan have agreed to “continue close cooperation in multilateral forums,” said Sharif.

