Climate leaders warn against Trump's potential action against environmental groups





The main defenders of climate action spoke on Monday against the early measures of President Donald Trumps the administration to eliminate the non -profit status of the groups which were on the front line of the fight against its environmental protection setbacks.

At a press conference, the former Washington governor Jay Inslee, a democrat who led his state to adopt some of the nations the most progressive climate legislation, said that rumor against non -profit environmental groups would be illegal use of IRS as a political weapon.

Activist Bill McKibben, founder of climate -oriented groups 350.org and third act, said he saw a more important crime. The crime is trying to stop the energy transition in the midst of the greatest environmental crisis to which our species has ever faced, he said.

Any action of the White House against environmental non-profit organizations, he said, would like to cover this crime.

We are hiring!

Take a look at the new openings in our editorial room.

See jobs

Now, they must try to ensure that there is no functional alarm system of any kind, because this is what civil society is what groups like this are really, said McKibben.

One day before the 55th anniversary of the day of the earth, he returned to catastrophic pollution of Ohio and off the coast of California which then galvanized the environmental movement.

In 1970, they learned the alarm on the Cuyahoga in fire river, he said. They sounded the alarm on Santa Barbara while the waters filled with oil. Now people do their best to ring the alarm on the even deeper ecological crisis that was.

Trump himself reported that his administration examined the non-profit status of environmental groups last week when he asked questions about IRS movements to cancel the non-profit status of Harvard universities. But the White House did not provide any additional clarification or comment. Meanwhile, environmental groups are in all hands on the bridge, preparing to defend themselves, even if they are already fully engaged in battles on the administration of the cancellation of subsidies, the return of environmental protections, lack of transparency and cuts to federal agencies and vital climate monitoring programs.

Inslee said that a potential executive decree or a meticulous examination of the IRS of environmental groups was an effort by Donald Trump to transform the day of the earth into an anti-earth day and abuse the law and the constitution. He referred to the organizers of the event, the Rachel Carson Society, named after a pioneer of the environmental movement, and said that a move from the Trump administration against environmental groups would give new meaning to the book by Carsons Landmark, Silent Spring.

It would silence anyone who is the temerity to say that children should have clean air and that we must not burn our cities because of the fires induced by the climate, said Inslee. We cannot, will not be and must not be reduced to silence.

The Trump administration systematically attacked all sectors of American civil society.

Representative Jamie Raskin (D-MD.)

Representative Jamie Raskin (D-MD.), The classification democrat of the Chamber's judicial committee, said that he and his colleagues had a glimpse of current attacks against non-profit organizations at the end of the last congress, when the Treasury's non-profit house condemned a bill on the Treasury Department. This legislation did not progress in the Senate, which was then controlled by the Democrats. Even today, such a bill would find it difficult to gain ground in the closely divided Senate, where he would need 60 votes for adoption.

However, environmental groups and their allies have declared that they are now expecting an effort from the White House to go after non -profit organizations without change of law.

The Trump administration systematically attacked all sectors of American civil society Federal labor, unions, universities, colleges, philanthropies, you call it, said Raskin. It is therefore inevitable that they come after environmental organizations.

Raskin has added, we will keep strong for non -profit environmental organizations, which are undoubtedly the work of the longest, visionary and fundamental philanthrope of all, which preserves the earth as a habitat for humanity.

Inslee said he did not think that the courts would allow administration to target environmental non -profit organizations and end their ability to increase tax deductible donations.

The law is and it is a very important law that no president of any party, under no circumstances, has the right to use the IRS as a political instrument, said Inslee. Taking a tax exemption status from organizations that focus on climate change, he said, is clearly in violation of the law, but it is also in violation of the common sense of the American people, which includes the threat of climate change.

About this story

You may have noticed: this story, like all the news we publish, is free to read. This is because Inside Climate News is a 501C3 non -profit organization. We do not charge for subscription fees, lock our news behind a paid wall or overcome our website with announcements. We are news on the climate and the environment available for free for you and all those who wish.

That's not all. We also share our news for free with dozens of other media organizations across the country. Many of them cannot afford to do their own environmental journalism. We have built offices from one ocean to another to report local stories, collaborate with local editorial rooms and co-edit articles so that this vital work is shared as largely as possible.

Two of us launched ICN in 2007. Six years later, we won a Pulitzer prize for national reports, and now we are heading the oldest and largest climate editorial room in the country. We tell history in all its complexity. We hold responsible polluters. We expose environmental injustice. We demyston the disinformation. We examine the solutions and inspire the action.

Donations of readers like all aspects of what we do. If you do not already do so, will you support our current work, our reports on the greatest crisis in front of our planet and will help us reach even more readers in more places?

Please take a moment to make a tax deductible donation. Each of them makes a difference.

THANKS,

Marianne Lavelle Bureau Chef, Washington, DC

Marianne Lavelle is the Washington, DC Bureau Chieffor inside the News climate. She covered the environment, science, law and business in Washington, DC for more than two decades. She won the Polk Award, the Prize for publishers and investigation journalists and many other honors. Lavelle spent four years as editor -in -chief of online energy and writer at National Geographic. She led a project on climate lobbying for the organization of non -profit journalism, the Center for Public Integrity. She also worked at US News and World Report Magazine and the National Law Journal. During her stay, she led the awarded investigation in 1992, “unequal protection”, on the disparity of environmental police against polluters in minority and white communities. Lavelle obtained her mastery of the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism and graduated from Villanova University.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://insideclimatenews.org/news/21042025/climate-leaders-vow-to-defend-environmental-groups-against-trump-action/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos