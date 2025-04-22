Jokowi diploma and our political mirror





Jakarta –

The former issue concerning the validity of the 7th president of the Diploma of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) was again politicized. Although it has been refused several times by official institutions, this story continues to be activated with the smell of provocation.

False accusations of diploma against Jokowi emerged as if the seasonal product had served when political temperatures increased. This problem, which has in fact been refused on several occasions and explained openly by Gadjah Mada University (UGM), was reassessed with a story as if there was a great covered scandal. In fact, the university establishment concerned has underlined: Jokowi is an official official of the Faculty of Forestry, with documented theses and academic history.

However, this accusation does not only concern the validity of a diploma. It reflects a deeper crisis: the failure of certain political elites and the segment of society in the interpretation of democracy and how to socialize in a healthy way.

Policy that loses substance

We do not live in a world that does not have access to information. Clarification clarifications have been submitted. The vice-chancellor of the UGM has even clearly mentioned the year of entry, years of graduation, until the thesis of Jokowi. However, some parts continue to solve this problem with an insinuative tone.

In the principle of law known as the probatio of the incumbent of the adagium actor to apply, it is he who is obliged to prove. Allegations without solid evidence will only be slandered, not on criticism.

Unfortunately, today's political logic often does not go hand in hand with legal or ethical logic. Low accusations often get a wider step on social networks and digital channels, creating public perception distortions. Politics lose its substance when it is more busy attacking personal than criticizing politicians.

Not criticism, but delusions

We can accept that criticism is part of democracy. The government must be corrected, escorted and supervised. However, attacking a former president – who is a person with a story without a valid legal basis is not a healthy opposition practice. It is a political illusion, born of revenge and failure to articulate the agenda of constructive change.

What is more worrying is that this story can have a wider impact. He has eroded confidence in educational establishments, has created doubts about national political stability and finally harmed the investment climate.

Not a few foreign investors who make legal certainty and political stability as a main parameter.

When stories like this continue to be capitalized without control, the impact is not only domestic policy, but also the reputation of Indonesia in the eyes of the world.

Hidden agenda?

It should be observed that the story of this false diploma does not live in a vacuum. He appeared in hand with the transition of power to the government of President Prabowo suffered. If we pull the common thread, this type of narrative campaign does not simply attack Jokowi, but can be a systematic effort to disrupt the legitimacy of the next government.

The manifestations and public actions that carry this problem are often wrapped in a spirit of openness, but ironically does not provide new data. What appears is the tone of agitation, provocation and calls that have the potential to dive the nation into the puddle of instability.

The government, in this case, law enforcement officials cannot continue to be permissive. Democracy offers space for different opinions, but not to spread slander. The state should not be ignorant when freedom is used as a shield to damage. Firmness is not an enemy of democracy, but a protector of public common sense.

The way to follow

The Prabowo-Gibran government will face major challenges: maintaining political stability, accelerating economic recovery and ensuring that Indonesia remains an attractive investment objective. For this reason, all forms of disinformation that weaken public confidence must be resinated with a firm legal approach and complete public education.

In addition, our political elite of all the spectra of introspection. This nation does not lack substantial problems to discuss: poverty, education for climate change. Nonons our political energy on real issues that affect the lives of many people, and not on rotten stories that only benefit from small groups with a close program.

It is time for us to get out of trivial political traps. Indonesian democracy should not be reduced to a defamation phase. It must be a dialectical space for ideas and integrity. Otherwise now, when else?

Pieter C Zulkifli, Legal and political observer

