Politics
Jokowi diploma and our political mirror
Jakarta –
The former issue concerning the validity of the 7th president of the Diploma of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) was again politicized. Although it has been refused several times by official institutions, this story continues to be activated with the smell of provocation.
False accusations of diploma against Jokowi emerged as if the seasonal product had served when political temperatures increased. This problem, which has in fact been refused on several occasions and explained openly by Gadjah Mada University (UGM), was reassessed with a story as if there was a great covered scandal. In fact, the university establishment concerned has underlined: Jokowi is an official official of the Faculty of Forestry, with documented theses and academic history.
However, this accusation does not only concern the validity of a diploma. It reflects a deeper crisis: the failure of certain political elites and the segment of society in the interpretation of democracy and how to socialize in a healthy way.
Scroll to continue with content
Policy that loses substance
We do not live in a world that does not have access to information. Clarification clarifications have been submitted. The vice-chancellor of the UGM has even clearly mentioned the year of entry, years of graduation, until the thesis of Jokowi. However, some parts continue to solve this problem with an insinuative tone.
In the principle of law known as the probatio of the incumbent of the adagium actor to apply, it is he who is obliged to prove. Allegations without solid evidence will only be slandered, not on criticism.
Unfortunately, today's political logic often does not go hand in hand with legal or ethical logic. Low accusations often get a wider step on social networks and digital channels, creating public perception distortions. Politics lose its substance when it is more busy attacking personal than criticizing politicians.
Not criticism, but delusions
We can accept that criticism is part of democracy. The government must be corrected, escorted and supervised. However, attacking a former president – who is a person with a story without a valid legal basis is not a healthy opposition practice. It is a political illusion, born of revenge and failure to articulate the agenda of constructive change.
What is more worrying is that this story can have a wider impact. He has eroded confidence in educational establishments, has created doubts about national political stability and finally harmed the investment climate.
Not a few foreign investors who make legal certainty and political stability as a main parameter.
When stories like this continue to be capitalized without control, the impact is not only domestic policy, but also the reputation of Indonesia in the eyes of the world.
Hidden agenda?
It should be observed that the story of this false diploma does not live in a vacuum. He appeared in hand with the transition of power to the government of President Prabowo suffered. If we pull the common thread, this type of narrative campaign does not simply attack Jokowi, but can be a systematic effort to disrupt the legitimacy of the next government.
The manifestations and public actions that carry this problem are often wrapped in a spirit of openness, but ironically does not provide new data. What appears is the tone of agitation, provocation and calls that have the potential to dive the nation into the puddle of instability.
The government, in this case, law enforcement officials cannot continue to be permissive. Democracy offers space for different opinions, but not to spread slander. The state should not be ignorant when freedom is used as a shield to damage. Firmness is not an enemy of democracy, but a protector of public common sense.
The way to follow
The Prabowo-Gibran government will face major challenges: maintaining political stability, accelerating economic recovery and ensuring that Indonesia remains an attractive investment objective. For this reason, all forms of disinformation that weaken public confidence must be resinated with a firm legal approach and complete public education.
In addition, our political elite of all the spectra of introspection. This nation does not lack substantial problems to discuss: poverty, education for climate change. Nonons our political energy on real issues that affect the lives of many people, and not on rotten stories that only benefit from small groups with a close program.
It is time for us to get out of trivial political traps. Indonesian democracy should not be reduced to a defamation phase. It must be a dialectical space for ideas and integrity. Otherwise now, when else?
Pieter C Zulkifli, Legal and political observer
Also discover the video: Jokowi will report 4 people related to the accusation of false diploma
(Eva / Eva)
Hoegeng Awards 2025
Read the inspiring history of the exemplary police candidate here
|
Sources
2/ https://news.detik.com/kolom/d-7881265/ijazah-jokowi-dan-cermin-politik-kita
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The world is “aligned” to work with Europe in the middle of the Trump – Politico trade war
- Kemi Badenoch accused of “throwing in a towel” after a strange remark on conservative intestine struggles
- Jokowi gave the management of Polri Sespimmen participants, observe: Wibawa Prabowo could collapse
- The IMF slashes the UK's growth forecast and points out US tariffs and borrowing costs.
- What does “expert level” talks report for the progress of nuclear negotiations in Iran-States?
- Former Avon -Footballer, first -year student at the University of Cincinnati dies unexpectedly
- How does Xi Jinping transform the name Pen economy? The financier
- Donald Trump pronounces two opening speeches. Here is where
- PM Modi cuts a short Saudi trip after J&K Attack, to leave for India tonight | India News
- Star-Bezawed Veld, team format announced for Creator Classic at Philly Cricket presented by YouTube
- Jokowi diploma and our political mirror
- Video: Valley of Hunter shook from 4.6 earthquake – ABC News