PM Modi cuts a short Saudi trip after J&K Attack, to leave for India tonight | India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi interrupts his visit to Saudi Arabia following the fatal terrorist attack against tourists at the Pahalgam of Jammu-et-Cachemire, sources announced on Tuesday. He should leave Jeddah tonight and land in India early Wednesday morning, given the 2.5 -hour time difference. The decision comes in the middle of national mourning, with at least 26 dead and several injured in what is the most deadly called this type of attack in the valley this year. The story continues below this announcement In the hours following the incident, the Minister of the Interior of the Union, Amit Shah, also left for Srinagar. Before boarding a special New Delhi flight, Shah informed the Prime Minister and held a high -level meeting with officials via a video link. He must visit the attack site on Wednesday morning. Earlier, condemning the attack in a post on X, said Modi, I firmly condemn the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu-et-Cachemire. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the wounded recovered as soon as possible. Any possible assistance is provided to people affected. Those behind this odious act will be brought to justice, they will not be spared! Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our determination to fight terrorism is unshakable and it will become even stronger. I firmly condemn the terrorist attack on Pahalgam, Jammu and Cashmire. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the wounded recovered as soon as possible. Any possible assistance is provided to people affected. Those behind this odious act will be brought Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 22, 2025 Shah TTO expressed condolences, in a post on X, he said anxious by the terrorist attack against tourists and my thoughts concern the members of the deceased family. According to sources, The terrorists have opened prints on tourists in BaisaranA off -road meadow in Pahalgam. The injured were transported to hospital. Our reports indicate that two to three activists have appeared and opened a blind fire to the tourists of Baisaran, said a higher police officerThe Indian Express. The first reports, we suggested that eight tourists were injured during the attack. Some of them are in critical condition, said the officer. The story continues below this announcement Shortly after the attack, a joint team of police, army and paramilitary forces rushed to the scene to evacuate the injured tourists and launch a research operation to find responsible activists. Baisaran, which is only accessible, is a popular tourist destination and is crowded during the tourist season.

Ie online media services pvt ltd Develop

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/india/pm-cuts-short-saudi-trip-after-jk-attack-to-leave-for-india-tonight-9959648/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos