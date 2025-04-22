Donald Trump pronounces two opening speeches. Here is where





President Donald Trump revealed that he will say the addresses of opening up to graduates of the University of Alabama and the United States Military Academy in West Point.

Writing on Truth Social Monday Monday Monday, Trump said: “I agreed to do the start address in two very good places, the University of Alabama and, West Point. Stay listening for times and dates !!!”

Newsweek contacted the two institutions for comments outside regular working hours.

President Donald Trump speaking to the White House in Washington DC last week. President Donald Trump speaking to the White House in Washington DC last week. Photo by Andrew Harnik / Getty Images why it's important

Trump's announcement is in the middle of increased tensions between his administration and higher education establishments. Trump threatened to suspend federal funding from universities that do not stop stopping “illegal protests” or dismantling Dei's initiatives.

Harvard University refused to comply with Trump's requests, and the government then announced a freezing of $ 2.2 billion in grants and $ 60 million in contracts. Harvard announced his intention to continue the Trump administration on Monday, alleging that government representatives were trying to “take control of the university decision at Harvard”.

Other institutions, including Columbia University, have accepted a series of changes. The president of the acting university of Columbia, Katrina Armstrong, announced last month that the university would adopt new policies such as the ban on masks which would hide the identity of someone and the hiring of 36 campus officers “who will have the capacity to withdraw individuals from the campus and / or to arrest them if necessary”.

What to know

The Alabama University website indicates that its early spring ceremonies will take place between Friday May 2 and Sunday, May 4.

The West Point website declares: “The graduation to the American military academy includes more than one ceremony in one day. The graduation week and the start are filled with events to recognize senior cadets for 47 months of hard work. During their last week before becoming commissioned officers, the cadets engage in a number of events and festivities.

This is not the first time that Trump will have been for West Point graduates – he previously delivered the opening speech in 2020 during his first mandate as president.

President Joe Biden also delivered the opening speech to West Point in 2016, while the president of the time, Kamala Harris, said the address in 2023. Harris was the first woman to pronounce the address of the history of West Point.

What people say

Amanda Hughes, the link of the state of Minnesota for the non -profit organization Moms for America, wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “Delighted to celebrate President Donald Trump pronouncing two inspiring start speeches in 2025! His daring leadership and patriotism without apparatus will ignite the next generation for the end of America.

What happens next

More details on the two graduation ceremonies should be published in the coming weeks.

