



Throughout the Ro Mekong, on the outskirts of Phnom PenhThe men Moeun and his neighbors live in land reserved for a huge infrastructure plan supported by China which could transform the Cambodian economy; Some plant in vaccos fields to survive. Now emotion is developing in his city after the government of the Chinese president, Xi Jinping, has agreed to move forward with the Funan Cancha Cancha$ 1.2 billion during his visit to Cambodia last week. The 152-Kilometer river (94 miles) will connect the Industrial Cambodian belt with the Gulf of ThailandFacilitating access to exports of one of the poorest economies in the region and offering new jobs and opportunities to the inhabitants of the itinerary. The canal is a deep symbol Investments in China in Cambodia During the last DCADAS, contributing to the growth of a manufacturing sector which has the United States as the main customer. President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw foreign aid and impose a price price 49% one of the highest worlds Now threatens to push Cambodia more to China Rbita, as well as other nations of the Southeast Assitics which are also faced with serious prices. Donald Trump only thinks of his own advantageSaid men Moeun, 59, from the house he shares with his five children and a herd of chickens. But Xi Jinping does everything for Cambodia and China. Over the years, Cambodia has looked greatly towards China, which has invested much more on roads, bridges and Fbricas than the United States. However, since I assumed the post in 2023, Prime Minister Hun Manet successor of his father, trained in West Point, tried to expand relations with Cambodia, to receive visits from high American military officers and to express his desire for more balanced diplomacy. Hun Manet acted in caution in the management of the XI Visit to Cambodiawho underlines the desire to remain neutral in the rivalry between the United States and China. Although it has signed more than 30 agreements with XI, the Cambodian LDER is also looking for an agreement with Trump during the 90 -day break In prices and has promised to reduce prices on American imports. Beef and cabbage: Cambodia accepts both things without rejectingSaid Hun Manet on Monday, referring to efforts to achieve a balance between the largest economies in the world. How is the American relationship with Cambodia? During the dads, the American presence in Cambodia was linked to the USAID, which played a crucial role in strengthening links via the Development work At the end of February, the Trump administration cancels two key projects: one that supported the Literacy of children and the otherfocused on the nutrition of children under the age of five. This measure weakens an American key influence channel and quickly opened the door to China with an almost identical help. Trump's withdrawal has opened a vacuum that someone has to fill: China said Chheng Kimlong, Cambodian government advisor and president of the Asian Vision Institute, a group of independent experts from Phnom Penh.

