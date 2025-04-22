Jokowi gave the management of Polri Sespimmen participants, observe: Wibawa Prabowo could collapse





The act of acceptance of participants Polri SESPIMMEN was considered to further strengthen the allegations of Jokowi to control police institutions

The political observer Dedi Kurnia Syah has evaluated that the actions of former president Joko Widodo or Jokowi have given instructions to students (SERDIK) of the School of Personnel and Average Managers (SESPIMMEN) of the 65th Regional Police (DIKREG) at risk of arouse conflicts of interest. In addition, the activity that took place at the Jokowi residence on Jalan Kutai Utara number 1, Sumber Village, Surakarta City or Solo, Central Java, Thursday, April 17, 2025, could further strengthen Jokowi's allegations to participate in the police institution. “This can strengthen suspicion if Jokowi controls the police for his political interests, including the abuse of alleged authority in the presidential election or the last elections,” he said. When he gave information cited on Sunday April 20, 2025, Dedi said that the public had to reprimand Jokowi who should have maintained the president's honor. The biological father of vice-president Gibran Rakabuming Raka should not diffuse his influence, especially among the elite. “Jokowi himself must obtain a public reprimand, he should maintain the current honor of the president, not facing his influence among the elite,” said Dedi. The Executive Director of Indonesian Political Opinion (IPO) is worried about the drama of power shown by Jokowi for the moment. In addition, the intensity of representatives of the state and the police who visit their residence increases more and more. In fact, it is natural that various parts visited Jokowi as a national figure. But if worship, according to Dedi, may risk the conflict of power. This is why Prasiden Prabowo Suubianto must give a reprimand. “Jokowi as a national figure is commonly visited, but if there is a” cult “and a routine, it is at risk of conflicts of power, President Prabowo must give a reprimand to anyone represents the country, but is linked to Jokowi in excess,” he said. Dedi added that the authority of President Prabowo could collapse. Even if Jokowi should have protected the dignity of President Prabowo with his attitude. Do not let Jokowi be considered as a post-power and rival prabowo syndrome. “The authority of the power of President Prabowo can collapse. Jokowi can be considered as a post-power syndrome, his rival prabowo and it is clearly not good,” he said. Previously, on Thursday, April 17, 2025, the 65th national police force SESPIMMEN SESPIMMEN met Jokowi at his residence, in Sumber Village, Banjarsari, Solo City, Central Java. In the group of participants, there was also Kompol Syarif Fitrriansyah which was the help of Jokowi. KOMPOL SYARIF is known to study the 65th education SESPIMMEN SESPIMMEN. Patun Pokjar II Serdik Sespimmen in the 65th Dikreg, Kombes Denny in his declaration, Monday, April 21, 2025, this visit was a form of student friendship with Jokowi. It also aims to establish good relations and explore the information of Jokowi as a national figure. In contact with Mr. Jokowi as well as to ask for developments in the future, he said. Denny explained that the contribution should be linked to future leadership challenges, including in the digital age filled with the dynamics of artificial intelligence (AI), robotics technology and security globalization. The future development in question is linked to leadership in order to deal with global challenges in the digital age, artificial intelligence or artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics, added Denny.

