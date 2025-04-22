Kemi Badenoch accused of “throwing in a towel” after a strange remark on conservative intestine struggles





The conservative chief Kemi Badenoch was accused of having thrown the sponge before the local elections after admitting that it would take a while to convince the public that the party has a credible offer '' ' Kemi Badenoch admitted that local elections will be difficult for preservatives (Picture: Getty images )) Kemi Badenoch was accused of having already thrown in the towel before the local elections next week. The conservative chef of the subtitles conceded that the results will be “very difficult” for his party, because the experts predict that hundreds of conservative advisers will lose their seats. But she continued to say that it was a positive thing that newspapers were no longer filled with stories of conservative quarrels. Ms. Badenoch said on the BBC's Radio 4 Today: “We lost last year in a historic defeat. These elections next week will be very difficult for the Conservatives because the last time we fought them [2021] We were on a summit. “Two -thirds of the seats four years ago, we won. There is no way to be able to start again.” The conservative chief also bizarrely asserted stories of conservative intestine struggles and lines no longer existed. She said: “I think the most important thing that people will notice is that if you picked up a paper this time, you would have read on conservative lines and intestine struggles. Find out more: Free school breakfast clubs are launching today in the time of “game change” – see the full list Lib Dem Daisy Cooper accused the conservative chief of throwing in the towel (Picture: Getty images )) “All this has disappeared.” The leader of the Conservative Party has made an apparent wink at the danger of the reform of Nigel Farage when she said that the “protest parties” are doing well. And she admitted that it could take a while before the Conservatives could give the public a “credible offer”. Ms. Badenoch said: “The protest is in the air – the protest parties are doing well at the moment. “It is really important that we take the time to do things well – reconstructing confidence with the public and having a credible offer. I am not saying that everything we have done was correct – that's why we saw the support for other parts.” The comments were seized by the Lib Dems, who accused her of having abandoned. The deputy chief, Daisy Cooper, said: “Kemi Badenoch already threw in the towel before a single vote was counted in the local elections next week. “The Conservative Party has no answers on the major problems with which the country is confronted, because their fingerprints of failure are everywhere.” Ms. Badenoch was criticized for her confused position on Reform UK. It excluded a national merger, but opened the door to conservative advisers and reformists concluding official agreements to direct the councils. Badenoch said that such arrangements should be suitable for people in their region. But Mr. Farage retaliated by saying that his party did not intend to form coalitions with the conservatives at any level after the May 1 elections. Find out more: Join our group Mirror Politics Whatsapp to get the latest updates from Westminster

