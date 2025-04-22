



Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Saudi Arabia during a two-day visit earlier a day, interrupted his trip, said government sources, after a terrorist attack in Pahalgam of Jammu-et-Cachemire killed 26 people. The Prime Minister takes place for Djeddah India and is expected to arrive early Wednesday, according to government sources. The Safety Cabinet Committee (CCS) is expected to take place on Wednesday morning after the return of Prime Minister Modi of Saudi Arabia. Prime Minister Modi jumped an official dinner organized by Saudi Arabia in Djeddah, government sources said. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Prime Minister Modi and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman have discussed Pahalgam's terrorist attack. The Prime Minister was initially to return to India from Saudi Arabia on Wednesday evening. Earlier, Prime Minister Modi was informed by the Minister of the Interior of the Union, Amit Shah, on the terrorist attack of Pahalgam. He asked Amit Shah to take all appropriate measures and visit the site. Amit Shah is currently in Srinagar to take stock of the situation. In an article on X, Prime Minister Modi said that the attackers would not be spared. “I firmly condemn the terrorist attack on Pahalgam, Jammu-Cachemire. Condolences to those who lost their relatives. I pray that the wounded are recovered as soon as possible. Any possible aid is provided to affected people,” he said. “The people behind this odious act will be brought to justice … They will not be spared! Their diabolical agenda will never succeed. Our determination to fight against terrorism is unshakable and it will become even stronger,” he said. About Pahalgam's terrorist attack The attack – one of the worst in Jammu -et -Cachemire – occurred on Tuesday around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, when a group of terrorists, dressed in fatigue, opened fire on tourists in the Prairie de Baisaran de Pahalgam. The Front Resistance, a local branching of the terrorist group based in Pakistan, Laskhar-E-Taiba, claimed responsibility for the attack in Baisaran, also known as “mini Swiss” and only five kilometers from Pahalgam. Sources of intelligence suspect the involvement of five to six terrorists in Tuesday's attack. The group would have included foreign terrorists (FTS), who would be Pakistanis, who infiltrated the valley a few days before launching the attack on tourists. Sources have also said that the attackers had recognized the area before executing the assault. The agencies suspect that the strike was carefully planned, with militants who were low and awaited a timely moment. Sources have also revealed that Saifullah Kasuri, the deputy chief of Let and Close Help of the terrorist sought Hafez Saeed, would be the brain of Pahalgam's attack. The chief minister of Jammu-et-Cachemire, Omar Abdullah, said that the toll was still noted and described the attack as “much greater than anything we have seen against civilians in recent years”. With agency entries Posted on: April 22, 2025

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/india/story/pm-modi-cuts-short-saudi-arabia-visit-return-india-early-pahalgam-terror-attack-2713102-2025-04-22 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos