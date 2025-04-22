The opposition of Turkey began to challenge the prohibition of protest on Wednesday





The arrest of Imamoglu sparked a wave of demonstrations in the main cities of Turkey [Getty Images/archive photo]

The opposition of Turkey called on the supporters to rally outside the Parliament in Ankara on Wednesday in disregard of an official ban on rallies a symbolic day for the Republic. One month after the arrest of the mayor of Istanbul, Ekrem Imamoglu – The greatest political rival of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan – the president of the Republican People's Party of Imamoglu (CHP) said that he spoke outside the Parliament when the country marked the national day of national sovereignty. Ozgur Ozel, who was recently appointed CHP chief, who was created by the founder of the Turkish Republic, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk. Ozel reiterated a call to stage the rally in a position on X Tuesday evening despite a government prohibition of gatherings. “April 23 cannot be prohibited. Our gathering in front of Parliament and our march to Anitkabir (tomb of Ataturk) cannot be arrested,” he said. “I invite all the residents of Ankara, in particular young people and students, and all those who will be in Ankara tomorrow, to go to Parliament at 5:00 p.m. (1400 GMT), Turkish flags in hand. Sovereignty belongs to the nation.” Imamoglu also referred to the gathering of his Silivri prison cell in Istanbul, where he has been detained for corruption since March 25. “I'm going to watch this march for national prison sovereignty. I will be by your side. I'm going to walk with you,” said Imamoglu on X. The arrest of Imamoglu sparked a wave of demonstrations in the main cities of Turkey mainly motivated by young people.

