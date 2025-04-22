President Donald and First Lady Melania Trump are planning to attend the funeral of Pope Francis





President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will attend the future funeral of Pope Francis, he confirmed in a social post.

“Melania and I will go to the funeral of Pope Francis, in Rome,” wrote Trump on the social media platform on Monday, April 21. “We can't wait to be there!”

Before confirming his plans to attend the funeral services, Trump also posted on Truth Social: “Rest in Peace Pope Francis! May God bless him as well as all those who loved him!”

Francis died on Monday at 7:35 am local time. Trump paid tribute to the late religious leader in the Easter Easter Jet of the White House shortly after, calling him “a very good man who loved, loved the world, and he particularly loved people who had trouble,” reports CBS News.

“And that's good,” added Trump.

Francis' funeral plans break up years of tradition. He said in his last will that he wanted to be buried “in the ground, without any particular decoration” and with the inscription of his papal name in Latin Franciscus according to Reuters.

Never miss a story register for the free daily newsletter of people to stay up to date on the best of what people have to offer, news of celebrities to the stories of convincing human interest.

No pope has been resting on the site since the 17th century, when Pope Clement IX was buried there, according to CBS News.

A period of nine days of mourning, known as November, will begin after the death of Francis. The late Pope, who was Argentinian and was the first Latin American pontiff, was a member of the Jesuit Order, an order of Catholic religious leaders who choose to lead a humble life to the education of others and to help marginalized groups, according to the University of Georgetown.

Francis died after a long fight against double pneumonia, which has already been treated in a hospitalization of 38 days. He died one day after meeting vice-president JD Vance, who converted to Catholicism six years ago. Francis openly criticized the Trump administration, in particular the previous statements of Vance concerning immigrants.

In Francis' Easter address, which was delivered by an assistant because of the Pope's health difficulties, he wrote: “How much contempt is sometimes agitated towards vulnerable, marginalized and migrants!

The address was pronounced while Vance was still at the Vatican.

The Pope's body will be blessed and available for the vision of the public at the Saint Peters basilica in the city of the Vatican for visualization, according to Politico. Francis' funeral will take place on Saint-Pierre square between the fourth and the sixth day after his death, to account for a large crowd of mourning people.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://people.com/president-donald-and-first-lady-melania-trump-plan-to-attend-pope-francis-funeral-11719429 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos