



The supreme head of Iran sent a direct message to his Chinese counterpart producing a constant commitment to their strategic partnership, regardless of the result of the nuclear talks in progress with the United States, a familiar source told the case to Iran International. Foreign Minister Abbas Arabhchi goes to Beijing on Tuesday with Ali Khameneis Letter to Xi Jinping, a diplomatic source familiar with the message told Iran International. This decision comes a few days before Araghchi lasts a third round of discussions with American envoy Steve Witkoff. In his message to XI, the supreme chief stressed that the Islamic Republic remains fully attached to the 25 -year cooperation agreement with China, added the source. He added that the Irans turn to politics is a fundamental pillar of his foreign relations and will not be modified by a rapprochement with Washington. Awareness comes as Role of Irans in the initiative of the belt and the road to Chinas (BRI) remained marginal. Despite close political ties and a complete strategic agreement signed in 2016, Chinese investments in Iran were far behind expectations. Only two major transactions were concluded between 2013 and 2023, with an annual later following the American release of a 2015 nuclear agreement. Iran and the United States are committed to two cycles of nuclear negotiations this month, first in Muscat and then in Rome, mediated by Oman. The initial talks in Muscat have been described as “positive and constructive”, the two parties agreeing to continue the discussions the following week. A third cycle of conferences is scheduled for Saturday, while the two parties are approaching a deadline of 60 days set by the American president for having concluded an agreement on the disputed nuclear program of Tehran. At the end of March, Trump threatened to bomb Iran and impose secondary sanctions if no nuclear agreement is concluded with Tehran. Post-2015 opening in West 'will not be repeated According to the same diplomatic source, Khameneis Message also referred to Irans, a cautious opening to diplomacy and economic cooperation with the West following a 2015 nuclear agreement, telling Xi that such a change in orientation would not be repeated. The message was to reassure China that any agreement with the United States is only intended to reduce tensions, said the source. In his weekly press briefing on Monday, the spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Esmail Baghaei, said Tehran continues to coordinate with allies, adding, it is natural that we will inform China of the latest discussions on the United States. Former Iranian Minister for Foreign Affairs, Mohammad Javad Zarif, and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi Bump, the elbows at the signing ceremony of a 25 -year cooperation agreement in Tehran, Iran on March 27, 2021. Araghchis' journey to Beijing reflects a recent effort in which the Minister of Foreign Affairs has delivered a Message from Khamenei to the Russian President Vladimir Putin before previous talks in Italy. Although China remains the best Irans trading partner, Chinese companies have signed much more lucrative contracts with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates in recent years. Since its entry into office, the Trump administration has increased pressure on Iran by targeting Chinese teapots, the independent processors of the Iranian crude that served as a vital economic conduit for Tehran under sanctions.

