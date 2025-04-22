Trump composes PM Modi after the cashmere attack, extends “full support” to India

US President Donald Trump firmly condemned the terrorist attack in the cashmere Pahalgam during a telephone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressed his full support for India to justify the authors of “the heinous attack”.

“President Donald Trump @realdonaldtrump @potus called PM @narendramodi and has transmitted his biggest condolences to the loss of innocent life in the terrorist attack of Jammu and the cashmere,” said the spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, in a position on X.

President Donald Trump @Realdonaldtrump @Potus called PM @Narendramodi And transmitted its greatest condolences to the loss of innocent lives in the terrorist attack at Jammu-et-Cachemire.

President Trump firmly condemned the terrorist attack and expressed full support for India to provide Randir Jaiswal (@Meandia) April 22, 2025

Trump “firmly condemned the terrorist attack and expressed full support for India to bring the perpetrators of this odious attack into justice. India and the United States are held together in the fight against terrorism,” said Jaiswal.

The terrorists opened fire in a popular tourist place near Pahalgam Town on Tuesday afternoon, killing 26 people, mainly holiday fires from other states, in what is the deadliest attack in the valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019.

Prime Minister Modi, who was visiting two -day state in Saudi Arabia, interrupted his visit and decided to return to New Delhi on Tuesday evening, while the terrorist attack sent shock to the country and made a widespread conviction and indignation. He was originally to return to India on Wednesday evening.

Earlier, the White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump was informed of the terrorist attack on Jammu-et-Cachemire on Tuesday by the National Security Advisor, and he was made aware of more facts. “What we already know is that dozens have been killed and even more were injured in a brutal terrorist attack in a popular tourist place in southern cashmere,” she said.

Leavitt said Trump would speak with Prime Minister Modi “as soon as he could to express his sincere condolences for lost people.” “Our prayers are with the wounded, and the support of our nation to our ally, in India. These horrible types of terrorists are the reason why those who work for peace and stability in the world, continue our mission,” she said.

Earlier in an article on Truth Social, Trump condemned terrorist attacks to cashmere, saying that the United States is strong with India against terrorism.

“The deeply disturbing news of cashmere. The United States is strong with India against terrorism. We pray for souls lost people, and for the restoration of the wounded. Prime Minister Modi, and the incredible people of India, have our full support and our deepest sympathies. Our hearts are with all of you!” Trump said in the post on Truth Social. US vice-president JD Vance, who is in India with his wife second Lady Usha Vance and their children, also condolences to the victims of the devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam. “In the past few days, we have been overwhelmed by the beauty of this country and its inhabitants. Our thoughts and prayers are with them while they cry this horrible attack.” National Security Advisor Mike Waltz described terrorist attacks as “terrible tragedy”. “Please join me to pray for the victims and their families,” he said.

The office of the Department of State of South and Central Affairs declared in an article on X that “the United States strongly condemned the terrorist attack on cashmere. Nothing can justify such an odious act killing tourists and civilians. Our thoughts are held to those who have lost their loved ones. We continue to monitor the situation and call the authors to be held responsible.” Secretary of State Marco Rubio, quoting the post of the State Department on X, said that “the United States is held with India”.

(With the exception of the title, this story has not been published by NDTV staff and is published from a unionized flow.)



