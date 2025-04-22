Telegraphic column: it goes bad for the law in the

What are English-speaking conservatives in Great Britain, Canada and Australia who seem to make them completely incapable of carrying out competent electoral campaigns? Theresa May started rot in 2017. Her unnecessary militant was inherited from Rishi Sunak, and now they are all there.

Canada goes to the polls for a week today and all the indications are that the conservative leader Pierre Hairy has exploded a 25 -point opinion survey lead and that the Liberals, under the new leader Mark Carney, will win outright or as the biggest party. Carney did what Poiled should have done and whips the anti-American feeling, but his opponent has always been considered Trump-Lite and therefore unable to resist the big orange.

In Australia, the head of the opposition, Peter Dutton, is trying to lose against the holder working, the Albanian dull Anthony when the Australians vote in two weeks. He did the blunder after the blunder and had to apologize after excuses, each of them easily avoidable. Dutton Liberals disclose the support of the demographic data they need to win, especially in the suburbs of major cities. If they cannot reverse this trend, they toast.

We also have elections in England on May 1, although you can be forgiven not having noticed it. Until now, I have not seen only one reform poster in the United Kingdom and I have received a single brochure from one of the seven candidates who challenged my parish at Tunbridge Wells. Yes, seven candidates, including the five main parties, plus two independents.

It is not typical of seats throughout the country where for the first time, voters will have a much greater choice than in the event of local elections. The last time these seats were led, in 2021, the conservatives were in the ascendant after the deployment of the vaccine. At this point, Boris Johnson was at his most popular, so as Kemi Badenoch has planned it, they hide nothing this year.

However, the unpopularity of the Labor government should work in their favor, but of course, with more parties and more candidates who dispute seats, there are many other boxes so that voters can put their crosses. And that is why these elections are almost impossible to predict with any confidence. For what it is worth, I expect the Greens and Libdems to be the big national winners, with Reform UK establishing a real presence of the local government for the first time, winning two if not more mayors.

Teacher unions conferences generally offer great entertainment, and this year has not proved to be different. My father used to look at reports on their procedure in the 1980s shaking their heads perplexity during the pseudo communist diatribes of bearded teachers with long hair who seemed not to be familiar with a shower in living memory.

“And these people teach our children,” he said, followed by “not surprising that the country goes to dogs”. The National Union of Teachers no longer exists, but merged with the small association of teachers and teachers (ATL), to become the Neu, the National Union of Education.

He also has a new 35 -year -old very left -wing leader in Daniel Kebede. Last week, he succeeded and the Neu conference approved a strike bulletin on the 2.8% remuneration offer of the government, which is a Smidgen higher than the inflation rate. You would have thought that our children would have suffered enough without the prospect of losing more their education thanks to a teacher strike.

And then they found everyone's wildest policy. They think that as a union, they should provide schools with “resources” to teach our children Gaza. I can think of a few less appropriate organizations to do so, given the language used in the debate.

They also called on the museum of sciences to boycott the sponsorship of fossil fuels and that the union campaigned against labor deputies if they do not support teachers' strikes. Is the question to know who would campaign? Greens? George Galloway's party? Because my acute political instinct tells me that it will not be the conservatives.

In 1995, I saw an Audi Cabriolet turquoise on the forecourt of Dovercourt Audi in northern London. I bought it, and not only because it turned out that it was previously belonging to Princess Diana.

I love convertibles, so much so that at the weekend, I bought another, although used. Indeed, it was to be used while Audi ceased to sell the A5 Cabriolet on the British market in 2022 having sold only 224 units in the first half of this year.

Overall, convertible sales are a record level. Only 22 convertible models of the 30 best car manufacturers would be offered in the United Kingdom, compared to 37 years.

This drop in car sales with characters reflects the increase in sales of SUV often without character. However, at least my new is purple, and not the omnipresent gray, that most cars seem to be today.