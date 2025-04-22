



Wake up! When the most sober global institutions, the International Monetary Fund abandons its usual technocratic calm to ring the alarm on the political roots of global financial instability, it is time to pay attention. The IMF warns an anon-negative risk of a stroke of 1 TN in global production, while Donald Trumpserratic America First Agenda partly an oligarchic enrichment program, partly Mobster Shakedown collides with a perfect storm of global financial vulnerabilities.

Such a shock would be equivalent to a third of that experienced in the 2008 crisis. But it would be felt in a much more fragile and politically loaded environment. This time, the crisis comes not only from markets, but from politics at the heart of the Dollar system. The latest IMF financial report of financial stability sees the danger in Mr. Trumps' trade policies, in particular its announcements from the Liberation Day, which increased the effective rate of the highest Americas in more than 100 years.

The IMF pointed out the investors that Volatility Trumpian took place while American debt and actions, in particular technological actions, were overvalued. He warns that the hedge funds have made huge bets that have become acids, forcing them to sell us treasury bills for species and potentially deepen chaos on the bond markets. Quite the IMF draws the comparison, first made by analyst Nathan Tankus, with the Dashfor Cash in March 2020 during COVID, when the federal reserve saved the US Treasury markets directly. The development of nations, already struggling with the highest real borrowing costs in a decade, can now be forced to take an even more expensive debt than the IMF just warns to amortize the blow of the new MRTRUMP prices, risking a suddenly feared stop in capital flows.

At the heart of this chaos is the United States, the country itself intended to maintain global financial architecture. A little over a week ago, Adam Tooze of the University of Columbia wondered if the markets had started to sell America after the prices of American maturity obligations have dropped. He thought that markets no longer responded to economic fundamentals but politics as a systemic risk factor. In this case: Mr. Trumps is pricing threats and his growing political pressure on Fedschair, JeromePowell. Essentially, Prof Tooze gave us the theory; The IMF has just confirmed the data.

The continuous attacks of American presidents against the Fed chair during the weekend added to a flight from American shares, bonds and the dollar itself. Silver runs away for shelters like gold. Part of the loss has been recovered, but at what price? Investors are not nervous about the inflation or growth they hide against political chaos. This could explain the apparently divergent IMF messaging: systemic warnings blunt in its report compared to the soothing comments intended for the market of a senior official during the press conference of the funds. This is the diplomacy of the central bank. The institution indicates that it is worried while trying not to arouse self-fulfilling panic in treasury bills and the dollar.

The real concern here is not a technical dysfunction on the treasury markets or the mechanisms of the Fed, which are the foundation of the global financial system. This is the politicization of the monetary and commercial link under a Trumpian regime which is fundamentally hostile to the standards of liberal democratic governance. Still the dollar is no longer a safe refuge, what or that can be?

