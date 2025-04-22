Kenez / Stockholm

The full text of a large hydrocarbon agreement between Turkey and Somalia was made public following its submission to the Turkish Parliament for ratification on April 22. The publication of the document offered the first detailed overview of the scope, terms and strategic intentions behind Ankaras deepening energy and defense partnership with Mogadishu. Turkey has obtained radical operational and financial privileges according to the agreement.

The document, officially entitled The Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Trkiye and the Federal Government of the Federal Republic of Somalia in the field of hydrocarbons, was signed on March 7, 2024, in Istanbul by the Turkish Minister of Energy Alparslan Bayraktar and the Minister of Oil of Somali Abdirizak Omar Mohamed. It has only been made public recently as part of the parliamentary procedure.

According to the official justifications attached to the submission, the agreement is a key element in the opening strategy of Turkeys Africa, which identifies Somalia as a priority country because of its strategic maritime location and its unexploited energy resources. It is estimated that Somali territory contains 6 billion cubic meters of proven natural gas reserves and up to 30 billion barrels of offshore hydrocarbon potential.

The Turkish authorities stress that with the improvement of political stability in Somalia, the country has a viable environment of investment in hydrocarbons. The agreement, according to them, will improve bilateral cooperation, will allow Turkey to share technical expertise and guarantee access to energy resources which support wider turns in strategic interests for maritime trade and energy security.

The recently disclosed text of the hydrocarbon agreement has revealed a series of provisions which considerably promote the operational and financial situation of turkeys in the Somalias energy sector.

One of the most notable clauses removes the need for Turkey to pay the initial costs. Depending on the agreement, no signature, development or production premium is required from Turkish entities, and they are not forced to pay surface or administrative costs. These exemptions, described in article 4.5 of documents, deviate from standard practices of industry where host governments generally require substantial initial payments for exploration rights.

In terms of income structure, Turkey has obtained a very favorable cost collection agreement. Under article 4.7, Turkey has the right to recover up to 90% of the oil it produces each year, whether oil or natural gas is “cost of oil”, a mechanism which allows the operator to cover exploration and production expenses before the benefits are shared.

Meanwhile, the proper share of the production of Somalias is limited thanks to a fee ceiling set at only 5%. The royalties can be collected in kind or in cash and do not apply to oil reinjected into the tank or consumed during operations on site.

By further improving its operational freedom, Turkey has obtained unlimited rights to export its share of oil and gas to international market prices. As detailed in article 4.8, the Turkish entities can keep all the revenues earned abroad from the sale of these resources, whether through exports or domestic transactions, an arrangement that effectively removes Somalia from the financial flow of the sharing of turkeys.

In addition, Turkey benefits from a large discretionary power by allocating its rights under the agreement. Article 4.3 allows Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) or any other Turkish entity designated to transfer its interests to third parties without the obligation to establish a local company or a permanent office in Somalia. This clause offers Turkey the flexibility of partnership training or the introduction of subcontractors without bureaucratic obstacles.

Finally, the agreement includes robust investment protections. Article 9 confirms that Turkish operations in Somalia will be protected under the 1966 Convention on the Public Investment Disputes (ICSI). Any dispute arising from the interpretation or implementation of the agreement can be brought before an international arbitration panel seated in Istanbul, ensuring that Turkey can settle conflicts on its own legal lawn with guarantees rooted in international law.

The agreement also allows Turkey to take its own additional security measures, all related expenses counted as recoverable oil costs (article 6). This clause is considered to be directly linked to a presidential decree also subject to Parliament which requires authorization to deploy Turkish naval and military staff in Somalia for two years.

The deployment, according to the Turkish authorities, will support anti-terrorist and anti-pirate operations while obtaining Turkish exploration missions. From September 2025, the research ship Oru Reis, escorted by five warships from the Turkish Navy, will begin the exploration activities in the Somali maritime areas.

The decree emphasizes the objective of turkeys to protect the natural richness of Somalias while contributing to regional security and the stability of key commercial roads, in particular in the Gulf of Aden and the Oman Sea.

This last agreement is based on a memorandum of understanding of February 2024 in which Somalia granted privileged access to Turkey to its special economic zone and has promised income sharing mechanisms. Turkey, in return, has committed to helping Somali defense capacities, in particular in the development and training of the Somali Navy.

According to Somali officials, Turkey will receive up to 30% of oil and gas income extracted in Somali waters proportional to the projects to which it contributes.

The hydrocarbons agreement also reaffirms Somalias' sovereignty on its resources while recognizing the role of turkeys in their potential extraction, monetization and marketing through long -term joint businesses.

While Turkish officials praised the agreement as a step towards a deeper regional influence and economic diversification, the voices of the domestic opposition have raised red flags. Yank Bacolu, vice-president of the Party of the Republican Peoples of the Opposition (CHP), previously noted that the turkeys of expensive ships on the high seas, originally intended for exploration in the eastern Mediterranean, were redirected due to foreign policy in this region. He also warned of any diplomatic benefits with Ethiopia, which maintains tied links with Somalia.

Meanwhile, after the negotiations held in Turkey on December 12, 2024, Ethiopia and Somalia have concluded an agreement to end their long -standing dispute on the intention of Ethiopies to build a port in Somaliland, the self -proclaimed republic. The Ankara agreement includes a provision for Somalia to grant access to Ethiopia to a commercial port. Since the signing of the agreement, the leaders of the two countries have rendered official visits to the capitals of each other as a sign of links. Although the two nations have also reopened their diplomatic missions, no tangible progress has been made beyond that, and technical discussions on the details are still in progress.