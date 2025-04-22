



Prime Minister Narendra Modi shorted his trip to Saudi Arabia and left for India tonight after a terrorist attack in the Pahalgam of Jammu-et-Cachemire cost the life of 26 lives, which, according to the authorities, is the worst attack on civilians for years. He was originally to return to India on Wednesday evening. The Minister of External Affairs, the Minister of External Affairs, and the National Security Advisor, Doval, visited the Royal Palace earlier to inform Saudi management about the sudden change in plans, sources said. “The recent terrorist attack on the cashmere was discussed, and his Royal Highness, the Crown Prince, condemned the terrorist attack and offered any aid to India in this regard. Saudi India and Arabia have cooperation in issues related to terrorism, and we continue to work together,” the Indian ambassador to Saudi Ajaz Khan. The Prime Minister, said sources, is expected to chair a security cabinet committee meeting in Delhi on Wednesday to approach the growing situation in cashmere. US President Donald Trump will speak to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the terrorist attack to express his condolences for those who have lost their lives and provide support to India, said the White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt. Earlier, US President Donald Trump condemned the attack on tourists and expressed his solidarity with India. Sharing an article on his social media platform, Truth Social, wrote Trump: “The deeply disturbing news of cashmere. The United States is held strong with India against terrorism. We pray for souls of lost people and for the restoration of the wounded.” “Prime Minister Modi and the incredible people of India have our total support and our deepest sympathy. Our hearts are with all of you!” He added. The murders one day came after Prime Minister Modi met the American vice-president JD Vance, who is on four days in India with his wife Usha and his children. The terrorists opened fire in a famous meadow near the city of Pahalgam in Kashmir, nicknamed “Mini Swiss” and about 90 km from the key town of Srinagar, and began to shoot tourists who were swinging around restaurants, making pony or picnic walks, said officials and witnesses. With the area accessible only by foot or on horseback, the helicopters were deployed to evacuate the wounded. The families of people killed and injured were taken to the Pahalgam club belonging to the government under close security. Earlier in the day, while the news of the attack spread, the Prime Minister made the Minister of the Interior Amit Shah heard and asked him to visit the territory of the Union. Amit Shah landed in Srinagar a little after 9 p.m. and went directly to Raj Bhavan from the airport. Jammu and cashmere police director Nalin Prabhat informed the Minister of the Interior when he arrived. Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha, chief minister Omar Abdullah, the union of the Union, Govind Mohan, and the director of the Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka were present at the time of the briefing. In the afternoon, chief minister Omar Abdullah said that “the attack is much greater than anything we have seen against civilians in recent years”. “This attack on our visitors is an abomination,” he said in a statement. “The authors of this attack are animals, inhumans and worthy of contempt.” Help help on Pahalgam's terrorist attack: Emergency control room – Srinagar: 0194-2457543, 0194-2483651

Adil Fareed, ADC Srinagar – 7006058623 Tourist assistance 24/7 – Police control room, Annantag 9596777669 | 01932-225870

Whatsapp: 9419051940 Authorizations by the Jammu-et-Cachemire tourist department: Please contact the following numbers for any assistance and information:

8899931010

8899941010

99066 63868 (Nissar Asst Director Tourism)

99069 06115 (Mudassir tourist officer)





