Politics
The mediator is affected by the policy of importing meat from the Jokowi era, pointing to this problem
Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The member of the Indonesian mediator, Yeka Hendra Fatika, criticized the policy of importing buffalo meat initiated under the reign of President Joko Widodo. According to him, politics from the start had an inappropriate objective and now it has in fact caused a distortion on the red meat market.
“In the past, Mr. Jokowi has launched the importation of buffalo meat. Why is buffalo meat imported? Because we want our community to buy red meat. For red meat to be cheap. Well, in my opinion, it is not fair,” Yeca told CNBC Indonesia, Tuesday (4/22/2025).
He explained that, in various countries, red meat is indeed a commodity at high prices, therefore the efforts to reduce it by imports are considered to be unrealistic. “Steaks everywhere must be expensive, in Australia, Japan, Europe, America. It cannot therefore be forced inexpensive,” he continued.
Yeka has also questioned the reason for supplying protein through red meat, while there are other more affordable sources of protein. “If the goal is proteins, there are still eggs, fish and chicken that are much cheaper,” he said.
The facts on the ground show, he said, even if the buffalo was imported, the community of the lower middle class still had trouble meeting it.
“The fall is still expensive, people still cannot buy. The objective of politics is not achieved,” he said.
As a result, the red meat market is experiencing a distortion. Yeka said that this condition was prejudicial to two parties at a time, namely local breeders and consumers.
“Farmers are disadvantaged because they are unable to compete, consumers are disadvantaged because they still do not get a decent price,” he said.
Yeka said that buffalo meat imports should be directed specifically to support the meat processing industry, not household consumption. This is important for the national industry to compete with other countries, such as Malaysia, which has already used Indian Buffalo meat as cheap raw material.
“If there is no imported buffalo meat, our meat processing industry will lose competitiveness. Malaysia sausages and nuggets are much cheaper because the raw materials are cheap,” he explained.
In addition, Yeka also underlined the problem of efficiency in the import chain. The price of buffalo meat from India which should only be RP35,000 RP 45,000 per kilogram (kg), jumped at RP80,000 or even RP. 100,000 per kg at consumers.
“This shows that there are problems in the trade system. There are those who play,” he said.
Therefore, Yeka encourages transparency in import management. He considered that the government no longer needed to be a direct player in importation. This role is sufficient to be played by the private sector, while the government is responsible for supervising and controlling.
“Bulog no longer needs to import. Submit it to the private sector which really has a processing industry. The government is fairly monitored and controlled the quota,” said Yeka.
However, he has always recalled that import permits are only granted to business players who really operate in the meat processing sector, not “carbitan” entrepreneurs who are only looking for quota benefits.
Yeka concluded that the main objective of imports must be directed to encourage the efficiency and competitiveness of national companies. “The end is that our commercial governance is effective, very competitive and that the community can meet its basic needs, especially in the potential of the global crisis,” he concluded.
