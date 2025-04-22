Trump's “apprentice” praise of Schumer becomes viral: “ will go to places ''





With the former reality show of President Donald Trump “The Apprentice”, streaming on Amazon Prime last month, politically clever viewers through the political spectrum focused on an episode of when Senator Chck Schumer, D-NY, now one of the greatest political detractors of the president, praised his colleague New Yorker as a business prodigy.

During season 5, episode 8, of “The Apprentice” in 2006, the competitors had a challenge, as it was typical during each episode and the winners of said challenge had the chance to fly to the national capital and have breakfast with Senator Chuck Schumer, D-NY during breakfast, Schumer sought to draw parallels between his family and his Trump.

“I was born in Brooklyn, the same place where Donald Trump's family come from,” recalls Schumer with candidates during breakfast at the famous Hay-Adams Hotel in Washington, DC.

“His father and grandfather were manufacturers together in Brooklyn.”

The head of the Senate minority, Chuck Schumer (Ny-Dem), gives a press conference concerning the helicopter crash that killed a family of five tourists from Spain and the driver earlier in the week, April 13, 2025. Michael Nigro

“Wow!?” A competitor could be heard. “Really?” asked another.

“Yeah!”, Schumer replied to the play.

The show then reduced Schumer praising Trump as a prodigy of business.

“Even when [Trump] Was much younger, you knew that he was going to go to places, “said Schumer, before one of the candidates present at breakfast reiterates only” Senator Schumer and Mr. Trump are good friends. “

Despite Schumer's apparent friendly feeling towards the president in 2006, as evidenced by his appearance on “The Apprentice”, said New York Democratic Senator in 2016, before Trump's first mandate, that “[Trump] was not my friend.

Donald Trump attended a “famous” apprentice “red carpet event in Trump Tower on February 3, 2015 in New York. Getty images

On the contrary, Schumer described his relationship with Trump as an “occasional knowledge”.

“Donald Trump is a lawless and angry man,” said Schumer about the president during an interview last month. “The fact that the president of the apprentice Donald Youre dismissed Trump refuses to hold responsible people shows how weak he is,” added Schumer in an article on social networks earlier this month.

Given the vehement animosity of Schumer to Trump today, the Michigan Gop Senator Aric Nesbitt, the chief of the Michigan Senate minority, pointed out “how things change” in an article that highlighted the clip redone from Schumer's scene on “the apprentice”.

But it is not only the Republicans who have fun at the expense of Schumer.

“While Schumer sells our Constitution and our democracy, you just have to watch this clip to suck him to Trump in an episode of The Apprentice,” said the former Democratic legislator of Rhode Island, Aaron Regunberg. “What a world's world class slug.”

Trump in an episode of March 2008 of “Celebrity Apprentice”. NBC / Courtesy Everett Collection

Shortly before taking office during his first mandate, Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski of MSNBC asked if he will be able to get along with the Democratic leaders in the Congress, like Schumer. Trump affected a positive agreement, saying at the time that he thought he “could get along well with Chuck Schumer”.

“I have always been very good with Schumer. I was close to Schumer in many ways,” said Trump at the time.

Over time, however, Trump's rhetoric towards Schumer has become more and more critical of the senator, while the pair of political goods are continuing to fight against any dominant political problem Washington every week.

Recently, Trump has made a hit in the so -called Schumer's lack of support for the Jewish community in the middle of the increase in anti -Semitism, in particular on university campuses, following the attacks of October 7, 2023 in Hamas against the innocent Israelis. Schumer is Jewish.

Trump in a 2006 episode of “The Apprentice”. NBC / Courtesy Everett Collection

“Schumer is a Palestinian, as far as I am concerned,” Trump told journalists from the Oval office last month. “He became Palestinian. He was Jewish. He is no longer Jewish. ”

Trump's comments earlier this month also reflect a similar feeling that he relayed about Schumer during his last campaign for the presidency, referring to him as a “proud member of Hamas”.

In addition to Schumer, other high -level public figures praised the present president, to become his political enemy for years later. In an interview from 1988 with Oprah Winfrey, the host of Talk-Show Celebrity seemed to be surprised by the “fascination” of the Americans to Donald Trump and even described him as a “folk hero” to be so popular.

Meanwhile, the famous music producer who co -founded Def Jam Records, Russell Simmons, also had great things to say about Trump before entering politics, qualifying him as “very nice” and noticing how favorable Trump was favorable to his family, according to the media.

Nevertheless, following the politically motivated tragic violence in Charlottesville during Trump's first term, Simmons would have criticized his “friend” for managing the heritage of a “great divider” and an “destructive environment and all that we, American, fought so hard to call ours”.

Fox News Digital contacted Schumer's office to comment but did not receive a response in time for publication.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2025/04/22/us-news/schumers-apprentice-praise-of-trump-goes-viral-going-to-go-places/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos