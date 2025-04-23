Acts such as Winona runners conduct a new rock of rock in Argentina despite the economic crisis that affects the South American nation. Winona runners direct the new rock movement of Argentina



In Argentina, rock is not a nostalgic return to its old days of glory but a living and mute rock revolution. Sweeping T-shirts are practically a national uniform, Marky Ramone became a honorary citizen in 2022, and even the president sang in a Rolling Stones style group in the Rolinga subculture of stones.

Argentina was the birthplace of rock and punk in the Spanish language in the 1950s and 1970s. It was a place where guitars scream stronger during a crisis whether dictatorship, economic collapse or locking. Today's conditions have stimulated an intriguing new movement.

The most subversive punk movements often emerge from repression. Just as sex pistols expressed the rage of the working class in Great Britain of Thatcher, Argentinas Los Violadores formed in the 1970s under a barbaric military dictatorship, as a punk in Spanish. During what has become known as “dirty war”, around 22,00030,000 dissidents were missing, called missing Many have moved planes in the Atlantic. This dark era has left a generational scar, and the citizens declare Never more (Never again) faced with such brutality. The regime censored the arts and the media, but Punk found a way to spread underground as a symbol of resistance.

Similar scenes took place in Spain in the French era, where punk attracted society out of society, anarchists, the unemployed in Madrid and Barcelona.

In the 1980s, a subculture inspired by Rolling Stones exploded in Argentina. THE Royal Usacked wooden jeans, t-shirts with the emblematic logo of the language and lips, and straight fringes played in a Stones style group or attended their concerts in a voracious way. This urban tribe was so popular that even President Javier Milei sang in a Stones style group in his youth, that is perhaps the reason why Boris Johnson would have agreed to help Milei meet Mick Jagger. In the early 2000s, the Rolinga trend had decreased in the middle of the climb of Cumbia, the Colombian folk genre. But the stones t-shirts always dot on every street corner.

Sweeping Merch is even more widespread. It is practically antipatriotic not to have one, and 'Blitzkrieg bop ' is the unofficial national anthem. While the American punk group of the 1970s was still flying under the radar and played on small crowds in the United States, they were adopted by Argentines as their own national treasure. The founding bass player Dee Dee Ramone even married an Argentinian fan after a fortuitous meeting when looking for his lost guitar outside a hotel.

At any rate Nacionl Rock emerged in the shadow of another catastrophe: the Poman disaster. In 2004, during a crowded Rolinga concert, someone sparked an enlightening rocket in a club lined with flammable foam. The outings were closed to dissuade the Gatecrashers, which made the club a death trap. Mortal hell swept the crowded concert and killed 194 people. StreetThe group occurring that night, could never go on stage without a tumult, and was then found guilty of murder. This tragedy spelled the end of the Rolinga era, giving way to Cumbia and trap like the dominant genres.

But five years ago, there was another change of feeling.

Argentina is not unrelated to economic crises. The South American nation has undergone a series in the past 30 years, it is not surprising that it is the nation with the most therapists per person, psychoanalysis remaining particularly dominant practice. The most recent crisis began in 2018, grinding the value of the peso in the soil. Then the locking struck. Young coo-ups and disillusioned found that rock was the more cathartic sound to evolve. When the premises reopened, there was an explosion of hundreds of insatiable rock groups.

Among them, we stand out.

Winona RidersA group of psychedelic rock has become the face of the new Argentinian rock movement. They made the cover of Rolling Stone magazine this year and are a favorite of the massacres of Brian Jonestown Anton Newcombe. The origins of the groups were in cultural centers in sweat and graffiti in the suburbs of Morn de Buenos Aires the most shreds, but now they are the essential group to open for tastes King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard.

What the current rock movement shares with others through history, singer Ariel Mirabel Nigrelli explains is that the two scenes have undergone a crisis.

Represented by some and adored by others for their arrogant behavior, they have become Gristers for gossip. Now that Winona Riders has broken into the dominant current, Nigrelli says that he likes, metaphorically speaking, keeping it underground, that is to say to keep a DIY spirit.

In 2004, there was the fire in the Pomanian nightclub, and we had the locking, continues Nigralli. Art explodes in a different and unique way to survive a crisis. We now have a fascist government trying to close each mouth. Many occurs now and does not really understand it until later.

The new wave of Argentine rock is increasing in the smallest fertile of soils. A century ago, Argentina was to compete with the United States as a world power. He had a GDP per capita twice that of Spain and surpassed France and Germany. With a vast scan of natural resources, it should have been a success.

Today, in a turn of destiny, Argentina is in a disastrous economic crisis. Impregnated with juxtapositions and called the world capital of nostalgia, it is the country of Polo, Malbec and Jorge Lus Borges, but also endless tangos with debt and unemployment. It is the country that owes the most money to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The artists play shot shows closed at night and work in kiosks or in day construction. If they are lucky, they scratch the money to record an album, but on tour abroad is a pipe dream. Inflation has made first -hand musical instruments practically impossible to buy residents.

On Calle Corrientes, Buenos Aires responds to the West End scales through food for food. Merchants sell yellowing Playboy And Guitar world Magazines of the roads on the roadside just to eat. Until recently, the Grand Teatro Coln Opera has overlooked a homeless camp. In other words, until the libertarian president Milei came to power in 2023 and the camp disappeared during the night.

With a buzzing of his chainsaw, he reduced not only the budgets of arts and culture, but also subsidies and basic allowances. He met Opprobrium when he tried to rewrite history by denying the alarming figure of the victims who were disappeared during the dictatorship.

And yet, through all this, guitars, bass and drums cry louder.