



Jakarta – The issue of the accusation of fake graduation 7th President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is considered a seasonal merchandise that continues to be served when political temperatures increase. In fact, this question has in fact been refused and openly explained by Gadjah Mada University (UGM). This was transmitted by the legal and political observer, Dr. Pieter C Zulkifli, Sh., MH, in his political analysis. Pieter Zulkifli said he was concerned about this condition. According to him, the accusation was named precisely continuously with a story as if there was a great covered scandal. Even if the university institution concerned stressed that Jokowi is the former officials of the Faculty of Forestry with the documented thesis and the academic history. “This accusation does not simply concern the validity of a diploma. It reflects a deeper crisis, the failure of certain political elites and the community segment in the interpretation of democracy and how to socialize in a healthy way,” said Pieter Zulkifli in his declaration, Jakarta, Tuesday 22/4). Pieter invites the public to see more in the cause of such slander continues to appear to the public. Including, looking for figures that benefit from the noise that has occurred. The former president of Commission III of the House of Representatives hopes that the public thinks more clearly so that democracy can be maintained from the erosion of reason and ethics. Above all, he said, life in the current era does not lack access to information. “Clarification clarifications have been transmitted. The UGM vice-chancellor has even clearly mentioned the year of entry, years of graduation, until Jokowi thesis. However, some parties continue to solve this problem with an insinuative tone,” he said. Pieter Zulkifli declared in the legal principle known as the probatio incumbent adagium actor, which means who dedicated, it is he who must prove. Allegations without solid evidence will only be slandered, not on criticism. Unfortunately, today's political logic often does not go hand in hand with legal or ethical logic. Low accusations often get a wider step on social networks and digital channels, creating public perception distortions. “Politics lose its substance when it is more busy attacking personal than criticizing policies,” he said. Pieter Zulkifli stressed that everyone accepts that criticism is part of democracy. The government must even be corrected, escorted and supervised. However, he stressed that if he attacks a former president, the one he is with a valid non -legal base is not a healthy opposition practice.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.okezone.com/read/2025/04/22/337/3132982/isu-ijazah-jokowi-publik-diminta-jangan-serang-personal-untuk-kepentingan-politik

