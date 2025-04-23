Harvard continues the Trump administration more than $ 2.2 billion in financing gel | News





Updated on April 21, 2025 at 5:33 p.m.

Harvard continued the Trump administration on Monday in the Federal Court during its several billion dollar cuts to financing universities, accusing the White House of having undertaken an arbitrary and unconstitutional campaign to punish Harvard for having protected its constitutional rights.

The decision comes just one day after the Trump administration has planned to reduce another billion dollars in federal subsidies and Harvard contracts, in addition to a reduction of $ 2.2 billion which was announced last week.

And it triggers a historical legal confrontation while Harvard tries to fight against Trump's administrations, a devastating multi-aging campaign to reduce the financing of universities in exchange for deep concessions, including federal audits of Harvard programs, agreements to project international students for their beliefs and the installation of administrators that will guarantee that the requirements of white houses are presented.

The compromise placed in Harvard and other universities is clear: allowing the government to microchip your university establishment or compromise the ability of institutions to pursue medical breakthroughs, scientific discoveries and innovative solutions, wrote Harvard lawyers in Monday's file.

The 51-page complaint, filed by a district court in the United States, asks the court to stop and declare the frost of $ 2.2 billion illegal, as well as any frost made within the framework of unconstitutional conditions in Trump administrations 3 and 11, describing requests to Harvard.

We defend the truth that colleges and universities across the country can adopt and honor their legal obligations and best fulfill their essential role in society without inappropriate intrusion, the president of the University Alan Mr. Garber 76 announced in a message to the affiliates of Harvard on Monday afternoon.

In the complaint, Harvard accused the administration of illegally freezing billions of research funds to put pressure on the university to restructure its governance, its academic programs and its hiring practices. He argued that the frost violates the first amendment by imposing conditions based on the point of view in the financing of Harvards.

The university has also accused federal agencies of legally bypassing the procedures required under title VI of the civil rights law, alleging that the Ministry of Health and Social Services has cut subsidies without fair legal justification. The frost, wrote the lawyers of Harvards, has nothing to do with anti -Semitism and the conformity of title VI.

According to any name, the government has ceased the flow of funds to Harvard as part of its pressure campaign to force Harvard to submit to governments to control its academic programs. This, in itself, violates the constitutional rights of Harvards, added the lawyers.

In his message, Garber allegedly alleged that the second and more aggressive Trump administrations of requests on April 11 were part of a campaign against Harvard who used the concerns of campus anti -Semitism as a pretext.

Before taking punitive measures, the law requires that the federal government engages with us about the way we fight and will continue to fight anti-Semitism, he wrote. Instead, the requirements of governments on April 11 seek to control who we hire and what we teach.

Garber is also committed to his message to soon publish the final reports long expected on the two presidential working groups on the fight against anti -Semitism and Islamophobia. Although reports were initially published during the fall 2024 semester, they remain unpublished that the United States Ministry of Health and Social Services criticized a letter to Garber on Saturday.

Harvard will be represented by Robert K. Hur 95 and William A. Burck, both lawyers with deep ties with President Donald Trump. Hur was appointed to the United States Ministry of Justice by Trump in his first term, and Burck was a lawyer for the Trump organization. Lawyers affiliated with law firms Ropes & Gray and Lehtosky Keller Cohn will also represent Harvard, according to the trial.

The Monday announcement follows a saving of a week last week against Harvard. After Garber decided to challenge Trump's administrations, an aggressive set of requests on Monday, the Trump administration responded with the initial funding reduction of $ 2.2 billion, a series of probes and threats to strip Harvard of its exempt tax status.

The Monday trial appoints the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Justice, the General Services Administration, the Department of Energy, the National Science Foundation, the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, the HHS and the National Institutes of Health as defendants.

The Department of Education, the GSA and the HHS led the accusation against Harvard and their heads were listed as a signator on the letters of April 3 and 11. The other departments have reduced subsidies and contracts to Harvard researchers following the financing break.

In his message to affiliates last Monday, Garber alleged that the requests of the white houses were beyond the federal authority and could be in violation of the first amendment and the title VI a frank declaration which left a hearing battle between the Massachusetts Hall and the White House increasingly likely.

The trial comes only three days after the New York Times reported that the letter of April 11, which contained a set of more aggressive requests, had been sent by mistake and without authorization.

The Monday trial is not the first time that Harvard has traced Trump. In 2021, former President Lawrence S. Bacow managed to continue the Trump administration about his Covid era policy, international students to keep their visas if they were part of virtual classes.

