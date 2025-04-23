Donald Trump calls Prime Minister Modi, expresses a strong support for India's efforts to legalize Pahalgam attackers into justice





US President Donald Trump contacted Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu-Cachemire, who cost 26 lives. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the spokesman, Randir Jaiswal, said that President Trump had transmitted his biggest condolences to Prime Minister Modi and expressed his solidarity to the victims and their families. Jaiswal said Trump firmly condemning the attack, reiterated the unshakable support from America to India translates the perpetrators. “President Trump firmly condemned the terrorist attack and has expressed full support for India to bring the perpetrators of this odious attack into court. India and the United States are held together in the fight against terrorism,” said Jaiswal, citing the American president. Earlier, Trump went to social networks to express his deep concern in the face of the fatal terrorist attack in Pahalgam. In an article on Truth Social, Trump wrote: “The deeply disturbing news of cashmere. The United States is strong with India against terrorism.” He then offered his condolences and support to the victims, their families and the inhabitants of India, declaring: “We pray for the souls of lost people and for the restoration of the wounded.” Support for PM Modi and the Indian people Trump also expressed his solidarity with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the citizens of India, highlighting their strong alliance. He wrote: “Prime Minister Modi, and the incredible people of India, have our total support and our deepest sympathies.” Trump's message reiterated the United States's commitment to stand by India in its fight against terrorism, strengthening the solid partnership between the two nations. 26 killed, including foreign tourists Tuesday afternoon, terrorists opened fire on a popular meadow near the city of Pahalgam in Kashmir, killing 26 people, including tourists from water and Nepal, as well as inhabitants. This is the deadliest attack in the region since the 2019 Pulwama strike. The chief minister of Jammu-et-Cachemire, Omar Abdullah, described the attack “much greater than anything we have seen towards civilians in recent years”, stressing the scale and brutality of the assault. “The number of deaths is still being verified, so I do not want to go into these details. They will be officially transmitted as the situation becomes clearer. No need to say that this attack is much greater than anything we have seen by civilians in recent years”, ” Omar Abdullah wrote on X. “I am shocked beyond the belief. This attack on our visitors is an abomination. The authors of this attack are animals, inhumans and worthy of contempt. No word of condemnation is enough. I send my sympathies to the families of the deceased”, the Cm said. Governor's office Manoj Sinha said on social networks: the whole nation is angry and the blood of our forces is boiling. I want to assure the nation that Pahalgam attack authors will have to pay a very heavy price for their heinous act. My sincere condolences to bereaved families. Incident details The attack occurred in Baisaran, a picturesque meadow six kilometers from Pahalgam, known for its picturesque landscape and frequented by tourists. The terrorists infiltrated the region, which is often called “mini Swiss” for its breathtaking views, and started to shoot tourists while enjoying picnics, pony walks and meals in local restaurants. At least 20 others were injured during the assault. Also read | Pahalgam terrorist attack: Survivor tells the horror, says that the attackers cursed PM Modi Modi More details on the victims The victims come from various states of India, including Karnataka, Maharashtra, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat. Among the injured, several of Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra, which were immediately emergency in medical facilities. The resistance front (TRF) claims responsibility The resistance front (TRF), a group of shadows linked to the Lashkar-E-Taiba (Let) based in prohibited Pakistan, claimed responsibility for the attack. According to officials, the terrorists could have crossed Kishtwar in Jammu and reach Baisaran via Kokernag in southern cashmere. Also read | Pahalgam terrorist attack: Modi cuts his visit to Saudi Arabia

