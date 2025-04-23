Trump suspended the refugee program. Why does he invite white South Africans to find a new house in the United States?





One of President Donald's members prevailed over the first actions of his new mandate was to stop the arrival of all refugees in the United States. However, there is a group that he made a reception point: the white South Africans known as Afrikaners.

Any farmer (with a family!) From South Africa, seeking to flee this country for security reasons, will be invited to the United States of America with a fast way to citizenship. This process will start immediately! Trump wrote on his social account Truth last month.

His article on social networks was only the last invitation to Afrikaners, descendants of the Dutch and French settlers. Trump signed a decree in February by encouraging their resettlement to the United States. As justification, he cited a South African law on land expropriation and positive action that he affirmed discriminated against Afrikaners, as well as this country with a case of genocide against Israel to the International Court of Justice.

At the same time, the president ended the financing of refugee resettlement programs and said that refugees were in competition for resources against Americans. About 600,000 people were envisaged for admission when Trump suspended the program just after its inauguration. Some refugees had already been approved following a one -year process and had planned flights.

The idea that there were refugees who had been identified, verified, who had spent years like refugees, and that their hopes of admission to the United States after years of suffering had been crushed, that now the only exception would be made for Afrikaners, said Bill Frulick, director of human rights refugees and human rights.

At the end of March, a court of appeal ruled that the refugees who were approved under condition before the grip of the order should be let in, but that his administration can stop approving the new refugees. This decision reduced the decision of the February judges that the government was to restore the refugee resettlement services.

We do not know how many Afrikaners wish to obtain refugee status. The United States Embassy in South Africa said in March that it had received a list of more than 67,000 people who had expressed their interest in the resettlement of refugees in the United States, the New York Times reported that the Trump administration had created a program to facilitate the migration of Afrikaners to the United States and 8,200 people who expressed their interest in asking for refugee status. He has already identified 100 people he could approve.

After the announcement of Trumps, many Afrikaner organizations that have criticized the South African government moved away from the American offer.

A handful of white South Africans have requested refugee status in other countries in recent decades. In 2009, a white South African obtained refugee status in Canada, saying that he feared violence and discrimination against him as a member of the White Minority. His status was then canceled by a Canadian federal court. In 2014, another white family obtained refugee status in Canada according to the threat of sexist or racial violence in South Africa.

Frulick said that according to UNHCR issues, no one from South Africa, whatever his race, had requested refugee status the previous year, although he added that someone could have applied outside the UNHCR process.

It is not something that I even recognize as a refugee situation. Said FRILLICK.

Why is Trump single in South Africa?

Trump's decree was not the first time that South Africa has attracted the attention of presidents. In 2018, Trump tweeted that he asked his administration to investigate the large -scale murder of white farmers in South Africa and claimed that the government was grasping their farms. The president scored Fox News and former host Tucker Carlson in his post. Earlier in the evening, Carlson had declared that the government led by blacks had adopted legislation to confiscate the land on the basis of the race and criticized the State of the State of the State for inaction.

While Afrikaner's rights defense groups have criticized their government and have argued that white South Africans are victims, Frelick said Afrikaners are among the most economically advantageous people in the country.

The idea that it would be the only group you would travel, not only in South Africa, but all over the world, it's just breathtaking, he said.

The formal apartheid ended 30 years ago, but white South Africans still dominate the country's economy. White South Africans represent around 7% of the population but hold more than 60% of the main business management jobs. Black South Africans, who represent more than 80% of the population, only fill in 17% of these jobs. Black South Africans are also almost five times more likely to be unemployed than their white counterparts.

Land ownership is also striking racialized. White South Africans have three-quarters of all private land in South Africa. Only 4% is held by black South Africans.

Since the first democratic elections of South Africa in 1994, the government has taken measures to rectify the effects of apartheid, in particular by using a positive action, forcing companies to diversify their shareholders and their agrarian reform. These efforts were criticized by many white South Africans and figures on the American right, including Trump. The Circle of Presidents includes rich and influential South Africans, notably Elon Musk and his cryptocurrency tsar David Sacks.

Perception is that all policies applied by the [South African] The government of the State to promote reparation is itself racist, as a certain form of reverse apartheid, said Ryan Cummings, consultant on migration and conflicts and the director of signal risk, a risk management company based in Africa.

In the United States, the Trump administration has worked to strip and dismantle diversity, actions and inclusion initiatives from all corners of the government and many aspects of public life.

Its resettlement offer to Afrikaners contrasts strongly with its position on other groups of immigrants and refugees. In 2016, Trump said that Syrian refugees could be a Trojan horse for terrorist attacks. In 2018, during his first presidential term, Trump used blasphemies to complain of immigrants from Haiti, El Salvador or Africa rather than rich white countries like Norway. During the presidential campaign in recent years, Trump has reappropriate his desire for European immigrants, asking why more people from nice countries like Denmark did not immigrant in the United States

What is the unique approach in the Trump approach?

Historically, the White House plays a direct role in the definition of refugee and asylum policy, sometimes using it as a tool for geopolitical objectives.

This was certainly a characteristic of American foreign policy, said Fronick.

After the 1956 Hungarian Revolution was crushed by the Soviet Union, an American enemy during the President of the Cold War, Dwight Eisenhower, said that 5,000 refugee quota points are reserved for the Hungarians. The White House has helped more than 30,000 Hungarian refugees to migrate to the United States over the next two years. Later, the presidents would intervene to help the Cuban refugees after Fidel Castro took power; The refuses, Jews who had not been authorized to emigrate from the Soviet Union; and Vietnamese refugees after the fall of the United States – South Vietnam.

Fronick said the genesis of modern refugee policy in the United States can be attributed to the Vietnam War when the United States has joined the South Vietnamese government to combat the Communist North. After the United States withdrew from the country and South Vietnam fell, thousands of former allies were at risk of reprisals.

This story explains why the United States is hosting refugees that are particularly humanitarian concern in the United States, said Fronick. The United States will not take all the refugees in the world, but it will find people who are concerned with the United States.

But while the American presidents have used the refugee policy to pursue global interests in the past, Frelick described the Trumps decree as extreme because it has called both South African interior policies on agrarian reform and its official accusation of genocide against Israel.

The combination of these two things indicates that it is less a humanitarian concern for Afrikaners. It is more a means of armament to the criticism of South Africa, as well as of South African policies.

In Trumps' actions, Dan Magaziner, professor of history at the University of Yale, sees a broader discomfort with democracy itself, not because democracy has succeeded apartheid, but because democracy has succeeded colonialism.

I think what is very striking in Trump's approach to things, and I think it is also really Musk's approach to things, it is old and 19th century imperialism. We are the strongest. We are the best. We should be able to do what we want, said Magazine, using an explanive.

Cummings said that the South Afras have put themselves up to China and its participation in Brics, an international organization of 10 countries which includes Russia, India and Brazil, also faced American interests.

The Trump administration considers it a threat to us hegemony, said Cummings.

THE [U.S.] The government essentially says to any potential antagonist, we are not afraid to come to you and target you by name, and use the refugee policy to do so, said Magazine.

