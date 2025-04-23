



Donald Trump said that he did not intend to dismiss the president of the American federal reserve Jay Powell, after the indications that he could dismiss him triggered a sale on the markets.

The president hit repeatedly against the refusal of the Fed chairs to reduce interest rates and last week said he thought he could reject Powell before his mandate as head of the central bank ending in May 2026.

Trump reiterated his complaints that the Fed needed to reduce borrowing costs in the comments at Theoval Office Tuesday afternoon, but he added: I don't want to talk about it because I don't intend to dismiss him.

The remarks intervened after intense speculation according to which the president of the Fed would soon be rejected for his refusal to reduce borrowing costs.

American actions increased in exchanges after opening hours, indicating large gains for the reference S&P 500 at the start of trade on Wednesday. The dollar index extended a recovery and increased by 1.1% while the Japanese yen dropped by 1%, with a dollar buying 142.95.

The investors said that the apparent presidents of return to Powell proved that there were at least certain members of his inner circle who recognized that the markets appreciated the independence of the great institutions of the Americas.

This shows that there are railings around this president, said Dec Mullarkey, managing director of Fund Manager SLC Management. It's like [Treasury secretary Scott] Bessents Touch, he added.

It is clear that other people have spoken to [Trump] and explained that [firing Powell] would have caused huge volatility. Bessent recognizes that market integrity must be maintained.

Powell has repeatedly declared that he would serve his full mandate as president of the Fed and thought that his early dismissal would not be authorized under American law.

The concerns of investors concerning his mandate increased after Kevin Hassett, director of the national economic council, said on Friday that Trump would continue to study the question of rejecting Powell.

Hassett, then president of the Council of Economic Advisors, argued Powell after the president of the Fed and Trump ended during her first mandate as president.

The financial markets sold on Monday after Trump attacked Powell as Mr. Too late in an article on his social platform Truth, the dollar falling to a three-year hollow against a basket of currencies and The & P 500index down 2.4%.

American shares and the dollar have largely recovered their losses during regular negotiations on Tuesday after Bessent said that a trade war with China was not sustainable.

The Fed followed a collision trajectory with Trump for a short time after taking office, but the attacks of the White House intensified since the president launched his reciprocal rates on April 2.

The rate regimes, including Powell, clearly indicated that they will report any drop in interest rates until they are convinced that commercial policies will not lead to inflation persistence.

The president of the Fed and his colleagues have also clearly indicated that the prices prevail over the prices increase the prospect of lower growth and higher prices, weakening an economy which, according to officials, was in good shape.

Trump went to Truth Social last Thursday by saying that the termination of Powells could not happen quickly enough after the president confirmed the day before that the central bank would not come to the stock markets and reduces rates to counter fears that prices will lead to the recession of the US economy.

Additional George Steer and Peter Wells reports in New York

