Starmer plays patriotic references as local elections in England to weave

Sir Keir Starmer declared himself proud of English and stressed the importance of patriotism, a week before work faced a strong pressure from the United Kingdom reform in local elections.

The British Prime Minister organized on Tuesday an event in Saint-Georges, on the eve of the annual celebration of the patron saint of England. Downing Street customers have been served regional dishes such as Pork Pies from Melton Mowbray, Eccles Caps from Lancashire and Bakewell Tarts, as well as English sparkling wine.

The event provided Starmer a platform to associate with traditions and a nostalgic vision of England that some people are more likely to associate with the Nigel Farages Reform UK party. Voters went to the polls on May 1 to choose more than 1,600 advisers in nearly 25 English local authorities.

Six mayors are also presented in the elections, while a bypass election of Westminster for the headquarters of the Cheshire of Runcorn & Helsby will face the reform of the United Kingdom against work.

In the remarks that will be read as an eleventh hour field at voters, Starmer said that football, festivals, cricket and Shakespeare were among the wonderful traditions and so many individual and personal reasons that make us proud to be English.

The country has rich landscapes such as Cornwall Rocky covas, the incomparable beauty of the Lake District and the North Downs Chalk Hills, he added.

Organizing the creativity of nations, he paid tribute to the musical heritage of England, covering Edward Elgar and the Rolling Stones, as well as artists from JMW Turner in Tracey Emin.

Former Arsenal and England football captain Tony Adams, the Paralympic gold medalist Sarah Storey and several television personalities joined public sector workers, including NHS staff and police during the event.

In a warning of the threat posed by people trying to sow division in our communities, likely to be read as a veiled reference to populist forces such as reform, he warned against the abusive use of the red and white of our flag.

Describing patriotism as being to serve the country we love, the Prime Minister gathered the guests to fight for our flag and for our values. He returned to efforts to repress and clean up the riots that broke out in the cities of England last summer after the massive stab wounds in Southport, fueled by disinformation and incentive to violence on social networks.

Greg Rosen, party historian and author of Old work againsaid Starmers focus on patriotism was an attempt to re -enactivate a tradition in the work that has been rejected and undermined by Jeremy Corbyn, his predecessor as party leader.

The work is the party which put Churchill Not Chamberlain in Downing Street, which created NATO, which defended a robust deterrence of autocratic aggression, in Korea, in the Malouines and an independent nuclear deterrence, said Rosen. Corbyn did not reflect this patriotic tradition and alienated many Labor voters.

Farage has often campaigned by emphasizing patriotic values. Last year, the chief of the reform attacked the former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak last year when he left a commemoration of D -Day in France early.

The intervention of Starmers intervened after Kemi Badenoch said earlier during the day that the local elections took place only six months after being elected conservative chief, which makes us very difficult for us to make breakthroughs in such a short time.

The Badenochs try to manage expectations occurs while the conservatives on average 21%in the ballot boxes, dragging in third place behind the two workers, which is on average 24%, and Reform UK, on ​​25%.

When the local elections took place for the last time in these advice in 2021, the Conservatives benefited from a rebound in the polls of the deployment of the COVVI-19 vaccine, and of the Minister of Primary, Boris Johnson was still largely popular with the public.

Badenoch did not dispute that his leadership had been strong criticism of the neighborhoods of his party, but argued: this happens to each leader of each party, even when they succeed. It happened to David Cameron, Theresa May, Boris Johnson … Being in politics is to be criticized every day.

She told the BBC: the work of a politician is to make difficult decisions and some people will be upset about it. It is not the measure to know if we are doing a good job.

Visualization of data by Martin Stabe