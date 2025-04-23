Indian Prime Minister Modi arrives in Jeddah during a two -day state visit





Saudi gazette report Jeddah Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his support delegation arrived in Djeddah on Tuesday during a two -day state visit to Saudi Arabia. Upon his arrival at King Abdulaziz International Airport, Modi was received by the deputy for Makkah, Emir Prince Saud Bin Mishaal, the Minister of Commerce, Dr. Majed al-Qasabi, the minister who accompanies him and other senior officials. The visit is in response to an invitation from the Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed Bin Salman. This Modi visit is the first visit of an Indian Prime Minister to Jeddah in more than 40 years. Modi visited Riyadh in 2016 and 2019 during his first visits to Saudi Arabia as Prime Minister of India. Upon his arrival in Jeddah, Modi declared in a press release on his account X. “Airée in Djeddah, Saudi Arabia. This visit will strengthen friendship between India and Saudi Arabia. Eager to participate in various programs today and tomorrow. In his declaration of departure, Modi said that he was impatient to rely on the very successful state visit of the Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed Bin Salman in India in 2023. In a special gesture, Modis' planes were escorted by F-15 Jets from Saudi Arabia when its special flight entered the kingdom's airspace on Tuesday. In an article on X, the spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs of India, Randir Jaiswal, said: “High flying friendship! As a special gesture for the state visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his plane was escorted by the Saudi Royal Air Force while entering Saudi airspace.” Modi and the Crown Prince will hold up large talks and co -present the second meeting of the strategic partnership council of Saudi Arabia. The visit of the Crown Prince in India in 2019, saw the creation of the Council, aligning the vision of the 2030 Kingdom with the vision of India 2047. Several agreements and memorandums of understanding should sign during the visit, which will end on Wednesday. Modi Will Also interact with the Indian community of the city. In press statements, Modi revealed that his country and Saudi Arabia explored joint projects in refineries and petrochemicals, with Saudi investments in the defense manufacturing sector in India, which has remained open to private investments. “New cybersecurity cooperation pathways are explored,” he said while noting that Saudi India and Arabia are conducting feasibility studies on the link of electrical networks. India is the second trading partner in Saudi Arabia and Saudi Arabia is the fifth trading partner in India. Saudi Arabia and India seek to develop cooperation in the field of clean and renewable energies, and the agreements were signed earlier between the two countries in the fields of investment, industry and water desalination. Saudi Arabia and India are planning to build the largest oil refinery that respects the world, which costs $ 44 billion and with a production capacity of 1.2 million barrels per day. Saudi Arabia is a major source of funds for India, with more than 2.3 million Indians residing in the kingdom.

